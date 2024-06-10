Events took place in key cities across the Middle East in Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait City and Dubai from 30th May – 2nd June

The events were part of a wider series, the Growing Patient Roadshow, which will continue with further events taking place throughout the year aimed at enhancing clinical outcomes, and mastering growing patient treatments

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, recently concluded the second phase of its Growing Patients Roadshow in the Middle East. This series of specialized education events, aimed at elevating dental care for children and teens and improving practice efficiencies took place from May 30 to June 2, in Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait City, and Dubai. Over 200 dental professionals attended the event series held across the Middle East, attracting participants who are already certified as an Invisalign® providers.

The most recent installment of the Growing Patients Roadshow centered on leveraging the Align Digital Workflow to accelerate practices in treating growing patients, follows the recent publication of a research paper by Align Technology. The white paper focused on the treatment of teens with clear aligners, titled ‘Insights into the growing patient dental journey and the growing patient dental market in KSA & UAE’, illuminated key trends influencing patient preferences, the crucial role of orthodontists in both the decision and treatment process, and the expanding market for clear aligner treatment among growing patients. Paired with the Growing Patient Roadshow series, Align Technology aims to empower dental professionals across the Middle East to elevate the way treatment is delivered for child and teen patients, ensuring a comprehensive approach is delivered to enhance the overall patient experience and clinical outcome.

The interactive sessions included keynotes delivered by Invisalign speakers; Dr. Emmanuel Jr. Dumu from Belgium, Dr. Gilman Yucel from Turkey, and Dr Suliman Shahin and Dr Wael Ghannam, both from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The sessions provided attendees with valuable insights into the importance of the Align Digital Workflow in accelerating growing patient practices. Practical tips and tricks were shared to improve patient acceptance and compliance with the Invisalign® system, including Invisalign First™ which is specifically designed for treating younger patients. Demonstrations highlighted the expansive capabilities of the iTero™ Intraoral scanner in enhancing clinical accuracy and treatment outcomes when using digital tools in treatment planning and execution.

Markus Sebastian, Senior Vice President, EEMA, Align Technology, said, "The Growing Patients Roadshow series underscores our commitment to supporting orthodontists in their mission to provide optimal care for young patients. Our digital platform not only enhances clinical outcomes but also streamlines workflows, making it easier for practices to manage the unique needs of their younger patients. We are excited to see the positive impact this can have on the growth and success of our partner practices."

Angelo Maura, General Manager Middle East, Align Technology, said, "At Align Technology, we understand the unique challenges and opportunities in treating growing patients, having treated over 17 million Invisalign® patients[1], of which 4.7 million are teens[2]. Our goal is to equip dental professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to provide the best possible care. By leveraging our digital solutions, we can ensure that young patients receive precise, efficient, and comfortable treatments that set the foundation for a lifetime of healthy smiles."

The Growing Patient Roadshow series will continue with more events scheduled throughout 2024, with the next installment in September centered on enhancing clinical outcomes for growing patients in which attendees will understand how to improve clinical outcomes with growing patient cases through the utilization of different ADP tools including ClinCheck® Software treatment planning, as well as gain knowledge on troubleshooting for the Invisalign® treatments for teen patients and Invisalign First™ clear aligners.

To learn more about the Growing Patients Roadshow, visit: https://align.digitalplatform.me/growing-patients-roadshow

To download the full white paper, visit: https://align.digitalplatform.me/align-teen-page

-Ends-

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 261 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 27 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 17.6 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.

Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

Media Contact

The Alto Agency | align@thealtoagency.com

[1] *Data on file at Align Technology, December 31, 2023

[2] *Data on file at Align Technology, as of September 30, 2023