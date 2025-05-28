ABU DHABI - M42 and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Gunma University in Japan to accelerate research and innovation in heavy ion therapy, one of the most advanced and precise forms of radiation therapy for cancer treatment.

This collaboration, which took place during M42 and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s recent delegation visit to Japan, will see the three entities exchange knowledge, expertise and research to deepen scientific understanding and broaden the clinical applications of heavy ion therapy.

The collaboration builds on M42 and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s recent partnership with Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS) to establish the region’s first heavy ion therapy facility in Abu Dhabi. This initiative will introduce one of the world’s most innovative cancer treatment technologies to the Middle East, positioning Abu Dhabi as a centre of excellence in oncology and precision medicine.

With no heavy ion therapy centre within a five-hour flight of the UAE, the upcoming facility—strategically located on the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi campus, adjacent to the Fatima bint Mubarak Centre, the region’s first-of-its-kind comprehensive cancer centre—will enhance access to this treatment for patients across the Middle East.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, our vision is to bring the most advanced, evidence-based treatments to our patients, and this partnership with Gunma University exemplifies that commitment. By combining our clinical expertise with Gunma’s decades of leadership in heavy ion therapy, we are not only advancing scientific knowledge but also laying the groundwork for a new era of cancer care in the region."

President Ishizaki Yasuki at Gunma University, commented, “Gunma University has long been committed to advancing the science of heavy ion therapy through rigorous research and clinical innovation."

He added, "Partnering with M42 will enable us to expand the reach of this transformative therapy, fostering international collaboration and ensuring that more patients worldwide benefit from the latest advancements in cancer treatment.”

Gunma University has been at the forefront of radiation oncology and nuclear medicine in Japan for decades. The Gunma University Heavy Ion Medical Centre (GHMC), established in 2005, has been instrumental in refining heavy ion radiotherapy by integrating radiation biology, clinical studies, and cutting-edge treatment technologies.