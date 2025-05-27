PUREHEALTH, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, has rapidly emerged as a regional and global leader in the sector following a successful IPO in December 2023.

A portfolio company of ADQ (Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment firm), PUREHEALTH manages over 25 hospitals in the UAE under brands such as SEHA and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, alongside more than 100 clinics, diagnostic centres and a national health insurance arm through Daman. Its integrated model provides end-to-end healthcare services, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and rehabilitation, making it a key player in the UAE healthcare ecosystem.

The company’s global footprint now includes the United States (U.S.), United Kingdom (U.K.) and, as of 2025, Greece and Cyprus through a 60% stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group in a deal that valued the company at US$2.3 billion. This adds to its 2023 investment in the U.K.’s Circle Health Group, and a 2024 stake in Ardent Health Services in the U.S. that gains exposure to more than 30 hospitals across six states.

Overall, the company’s global healthcare platform features 100-plus hospitals, more than 300 clinics, over 143 laboratories, 65 pharmacies and 56,000 employees.

A successful IPO

PUREHEALTH listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in December 2023, raising AED 3.62 billion ($986 million) in one of the region's most anticipated healthcare IPOs. The retail tranche was oversubscribed by 483 times and the institutional offering attracted Dh186 billion, indicating an oversubscription level of 54 times and signalling strong confidence in the company’s future.



STRATEGIC GROWTH DRIVERS

Healthcare remains resilient across cycles, with tailwinds from demographic shifts and chronic disease prevalence in the UAE and around the world. As such, healthcare stocks are often considered defensive sectors with secular growth.

PUREHEALTH’s strong domestic base in the UAE, coupled with its diversified international footprint, reduces geopolitical risk and enhances cash flow resilience.

In addition, investment in precision medicine, data analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth differentiates PUREHEALTH from traditional hospital operators.



INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

PUREHEALTH is a key player in the UAE's healthcare transformation, demonstrating strong financial performance while driving innovation across the sector. With AED6.6 billion in revenue in Q1 2025 and net profit growing 3% year-on-year to AED 505 million in Q1 2025, the company continues to focus on global expansion and value creation for shareholders.

Strategic growth through targeted acquisitions

PUREHEALTH's M&A strategy extends beyond traditional healthcare providers, encompassing dispensing and retail pharmacy platforms, digital pharmacy solutions, diagnostics, healthcare technologies, health insurance and supply chains. The company strategically targets growth-oriented firms with strong market positions that offer globalisation potential, operational efficiencies and synergistic opportunities within its existing portfolio.

Innovation-driven healthcare transformation

By leveraging AI and digitisation across all verticals, the company is seeking to enhance operational efficiency while reimagining healthcare delivery.

ESG leadership and community impact

PUREHEALTH's sustainability achievements in 2024 indicate a commitment to responsible corporate citizenship. These include an MSCI AAA rating, positioning the company as an ESG leader within the healthcare sector, and inclusion in the LSEG Top 50 Global ESG-rated companies.

In addition, the company has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and advancing the Make it in the Emirates initiative. The group recently announced that its investment in locally sourced goods and services reached AED 2.25 billion.



HEALTHCARE MARKET OUTLOOK

PUREHEALTH operates within a rapidly evolving regional healthcare landscape. The UAE’s healthcare spending is expected to reach US$30.7 billion by 2027.

The health-tech sector has witnessed substantial investment growth, particularly in telemedicine, AI-driven diagnostics and digital health solutions. The UAE has emerged as a key innovation hub, hosting over 250 health-tech start-ups within its ecosystem.

Looking ahead

As the MENA region continues its technological revolution in healthcare, vertically integrated providers like PUREHEALTH are well-positioned for continued growth. The integration of telemedicine, AI and other advanced technologies across broad consumer segments, coupled with population growth, promises both revenue expansion and accelerated development of healthcare services.

