RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Health Sector Transformation Report for 2024 has revealed substantial improvements in the quality, accessibility, and efficiency of healthcare services, aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives.



According to the report, more than 33 million individuals benefited from the services and pathways of the Saudi healthcare model by the end of 2024 — a 145% increase compared to the previous year.



The integrated model is designed to deliver tailored, comprehensive healthcare that meets the varying health and age-related needs of the population.



Patient satisfaction with medical services reached 83.38%, reflecting enhanced service integration and overall improvement in healthcare delivery across the Kingdom’s regions.



Insurance coverage also saw significant growth, with over 13 million beneficiaries now accessing health services through insurance schemes, supporting greater equity and access across different segments of society.



On the workforce front, the report highlighted that more than 30,000 individuals have graduated from Saudi Board programs since their inception.



The number of Board seats increased by 71% compared to 2021, underscoring the Kingdom’s commitment to empowering national healthcare professionals and sustaining the sector.



Saudi Arabia also led the region in promoting healthy living environments. In 2024, 16 cities were designated as “healthy cities” in line with World Health Organization standards — the highest number in the region. These designations aim to improve quality of life and support healthier lifestyles across urban centers.

