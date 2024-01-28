Doha, Qatar – Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) welcomed Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Group CEO of Qatar National Bank (QNB), for the latest installment of the Dean's Lecture Series. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university.

During his address, Mr. Al-Khalifa shared how QNB’s vision and corporate strategy led the bank to its place as the largest bank in the Middle East–Africa region. A question and answer session followed that was moderated by Abdulrahman Darwish Fakhroo, a graduating senior in the business administration program at CMU-Q.

CMU-Q and QNB formalized their partnership through a memorandum of understanding in 2018. Since then, QNB has provided scholarships for Qatari students at CMU-Q, hired many CMU-Q graduates, and provided the prizes for several academic competitions hosted by CMU-Q.

Mr. Al-Khalifa noted: “I am pleased to speak to the CMU-Q community, especially the students who are learning about Qatar’s financial sector, and share how corporate vision can shape corporate strategy. I hope that these future business leaders will be inspired to think big and chart the course to success.”

Dean Michael Trick thanked Mr. Al-Khalifa for sharing his expertise with the CMU-Q community. "We are honored to host Mr. Al-Khalifa as our guest speaker. As a leader in the banking sector in the Middle East, he has a unique view of how Qatar’s financial sector has grown and matured over the last few decades. Our students, particularly those studying business administration, can learn from Mr. Al-Khalifa’s experience and wisdom.”

The Dean's Lecture Series at CMU-Q provides a platform for thought leaders and industry experts to share their knowledge and expertise with the university community and the public. The Dean’s Lectures Series is part of CMU-Q's ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue and inspiring progress and innovation in Qatar and the region.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For more than a century, Carnegie Mellon University has challenged the curious and passionate to imagine and deliver work that matters. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon sets its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration.

In 2004, Carnegie Mellon and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to deliver select programs that will contribute to the long-term development of Qatar. Today, Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. More than 450 students from 60 countries call Carnegie Mellon Qatar home.

Graduates from CMU-Q are pursuing their careers in top organizations within Qatar and around the world, and many have started their own entrepreneurial ventures. With 16 graduating classes, the total number of alumni is more than 1200.

