Doha, Qatar : Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the grand closing ceremony of Shop Qatar 2024, taking place from 7:30pm on 27 January at The Village. This spectacular event marks the culmination of the country's largest shopping festival, organized by Visit Qatar, and promises to be a night to remember.

The evening's festivities will kick off at 7:30 pm at The Village. The event will feature the Money Machine, an exciting opportunity for visitors to test their luck by trying to catch as many shopping vouchers as possible.

The highlight of the evening will be the final mega raffle draw starting at 7:55 pm, where attendees can win a range of valuable prizes. Three lucky winners will each receive 10,000 QAR, two winners will take home 20,000 QAR each, and one grand prize winner will be awarded 50,000 QAR. Additionally, the much-coveted Land Rover Defender 90 Coupe remains a top prize.

The ceremony will also feature an array of performances, including a special appearance by Humood Al Khudher, the stunning Adem Crew, known for their spectacular golden buzzer on Asia’s Got Talent, Electro Orchestra Show by Atai Omuzakov & Tumar Kn Group, and a mesmerizing Taiko performance, infusing the night with rhythm and oriental vibes.

Guests will have the chance to experience a spectacular Drone Show that will light up the skies at The Village, Doha Festival City after 8 pm. The incredible drone display celebrates the end of the successful shopping season, creating a memorable visual spectacle for the visitors.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, the closing ceremony of Shop Qatar 2024 will feature the prestigious 'Mall & Retail Awards' ceremony, organized by Visit Qatar. This awards ceremony acknowledges the outstanding contributions of shopping malls and their exceptional team members, highlighting creativity and dedication that have significantly enhanced customer experiences, branding excellence, and overall impacted the retail sector. The awards will be presented in various categories, including the Best Mall Contribution Trophy, the Best 3 Influencers Trophies, and will offer certificates for all participants, ensuring recognition of the diverse and vital roles played within the retail community.

Robert Hall, Director Asset Management of Doha Festival City, commented saying: "As we conclude Shop Qatar 2024 at Doha Festival City, I am overwhelmed with pride and joy. This festival transcended being a mere shopping event; it evolved into a spectacular celebration of our rich culture, strong community bonds, and the unparalleled retail experiences that Doha Festival City takes pride in offering. Our successful collaboration with Shop Qatar and Visit Qatar underscores our dedication to crafting memorable moments that resonate with our visitors long after they leave."

Visit The Village at Doha Festival City for the grand finale of Shop Qatar 2024 for the last chance to participate in mega raffle draws and to enjoy a host of exciting activities.

For more information, please call on 4035 4444 or check http://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/whats-on/events/shopqatar.

