Abu Dhabi: Under the slogan “Know Your Law” the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced the launch of its first 2024 awareness campaign, which aims to elevate knowledge and information regarding the differences between the new Law No. (57) of 2023 compared to the current Law No. (7) of 1999 which applies to GPSSA’s current contributors, who have joined the workforce prior to October 31, 2023.

Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Director of GPSSA’s Government Communications Office, explained that the UAE’s pension authority is adamant to raise awareness regarding the law for its targeted audience in order to provide them with relevant information that enables them to make wise decisions related to their end-of-service gratuity and retirement pension.

"It is extremely important for insured individuals and pensioners to understand the laws implemented by the GPSSA, since this plays a huge role in taking informed professional and personal decisions. In order to receive maximum insurance and pension benefits, all registered and eligible individuals must follow GPSSA’s awareness campaigns that are easily accessed on its media and social media channels.”

GPSSA’s first 2024 campaign reflects its keenness to raise awareness regarding the new Law No. (57) of 2023 and compare its benefits with those of the current Law No. (7) of 1999, which continues to apply to Emiratis who have been insured with the GPSSA prior to 31st October 2023.

The slogan “Know Your Law” was selected to ensure customers covered by both laws do not get confused with their scopes and are able to fluently distinguish the rules and regulations in each law.

The UAE’s federal pension authority urges insured individuals to read, research and enhance their knowledge regarding the law, its provisions and rules that they are subject to through GPSSA’s press releases, social media posts, live programs on Instagram, awareness programs on radio and television, competitions, videos and awareness workshops which will be announced via email prior to being organized.

GPSSA urges its stakeholders to stay well-read and informed and to contact its call center on 80010 or reach out to its communication channels via Instagram, Facebook or electronic chat on GPSSA’s website.

