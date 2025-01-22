The destination celebrates the superstar’s lifetime achievements with highlights from his most beloved movies throughout his cinematic journey

Guests can look forward to a stunning event with the opportunity to meet-and-greet the star, engage with the nostalgia Khan brings and witness his vibrant dance performances live

Exciting surprises, interactive games and wonderful moments are lined up for the crowd to enjoy

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, is set to host Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan this upcoming Sunday 26 January 2025 on its Main Stage. This special event marks Shah Rukh Khan’s 29-year journey as a global cinematic icon, perfectly aligning with Global Village’s celebration of 29 seasons. Fans of the ‘King of Bollywood’ are invited to an impressive evening, offering a unique opportunity to get closer to their beloved superstar and pay tribute to Khan’s remarkable legacy.

Through a flagship event that will commence at 8:30PM, the destination will demonstrate the superstar’s lifetime achievements with highlights from his most beloved movies throughout his cinematic journey. Guests can also look forward to meeting-and-greeting the star, engaging with the nostalgia khan brings alongside witnessing his vibrant dance performances live. Exciting surprises, interactive games and trivia competition among other activations are lined up to create a truly memorable experience.

With iconic performances in blockbuster films such as ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘My Name Is Khan’, ‘Chennai Express’, and ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan’s career has left an indelible mark on the global film industry. His much-anticipated appearance at Global Village underscores the destination’s dedication to hosting international stars throughout world-class events, delivering the finest entertainment experiences that cater to diverse cultures and tastes, all within the heart of the UAE’s most beloved cultural and entertainment hub.

Entry to the event is included in the purchase of Global Village tickets through the official website, app and at the ticketing counters located at the entrance gates of the destination.

-Ends-

Visit Global Village’s website https://www.globalvillage.ae/ and social media channels for the latest updates:

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE ; X/ Facebook/TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE ; Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global - teamglobalvillage@currentglobal.com;

Salma Z. Madhoun, Senior Manager – Communications and Events – Salma.Madhoun@globalvillage.ae

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions.

The destination boasts a growing popularity and a profound connection with the guests, solidifying its position as the region’s number one (#1) entertainment and cultural hub. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests, with last Season 28 achieving a new proven record of a crowd footfall of 10 million.

Building on this success, Global Village Season 29 is set to offer a spectacular experience. This season, the destination is hosting 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is home to 400+ world-class performers featured in 40,000 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.