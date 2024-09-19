Dubai to host the global music event on October 18 at Expo City

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Renowned Swedish artist and DJ Eric Prydz will perform his renowned concert HOLO, at the Expo City Arena in Dubai on October 18. This event marks the first time HOLO will be held in Dubai and the Middle East, serving as the grand finale to the programmes and sessions of GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the most sought after technology and startup event in the region.

Enchanting Holosphere Performances

HOLO has captivated audiences worldwide with its blend of musical aesthetics and cutting-edge technology, featuring stunning three-dimensional visuals that evoke beauty, wonder, and excitement. This live audio-visual show is organised by M-Premiere, a pioneering and inspiring events company that has operated in the UAE for over 15 years. It will be conducted in collaboration with GITEX GLOBAL and the international Sónar festival and brand, which has been a beacon of innovation in music and culture since its inaugural event in Barcelona in 1994. The Dubai concert represents the second collaboration between HOLO and Sónar, following their joint event held (WHERE) during the 30th anniversary of the Sónar festival in June 2023.

Diverse programme

Attendance at the HOLO event at Expo City Arena is open to individuals aged 16 and older. Tickets are available on the website: www.platinumlist.net, and starts at AED 175. The event is set to begin at 7:30 pm on Friday, October 18, and will feature performances by several prominent DJs. Performers names and performance times to be announced in the coming days. Following these, Eric Prydz will take the stage for the main performance, promising to enchant the Dubai audience with his captivating works. Prydz will be journeying through a landscape of melodies and technology, promising a night filled with joy, wonder, and excitement.

200,000 professionals

This event holds significance not only due to the stature of the artist but also because of the pivotal role of GITEX GLOBAL 2024, which HOLO will conclude. The exhibition will take place across two venues in Expo City Dubai, and is expected to attract over 200,000 professionals in technology, entrepreneurship, and investors who will engage in sessions and discussions about the future of innovation in the sector.

Pioneering music development

HOLO is one of Eric Prydz's distinguished creations, stemming from the ideas of this globally acclaimed artist, who jave been recognised as one of the leading producers and developers of electronic music in the last 20 years. He is internationally known by the names Pryda and Cirez D, and is celebrated for his commitment to live performances, utilizing technology, lighting, and lasers to create an inspiring and captivating experience.

For more information and media enquiries, please reach out to Lina at: lina@yondandbeyond.com