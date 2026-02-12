Dubai, UAE, The Family Office Summit Dubai convened together global family office leaders to explore how wealthy families are reshaping capital, governance, and decision-making. Hosted in Dubai, the summit highlighted the emirate’s role as a hub for global family wealth and private capital, with local family offices part of an ecosystem managing over $1.2 trillion in assets.

Featuring 12 expert-led panel discussions, 10 curated roundtables, and 254 attendees including 81 family offices and 103 family holdings, the summit delivered practical conversations focused on how family offices are adapting to structural shifts across private markets, technology, governance, and global diversification.

Obediah Ayton, Chairman of the Family Office Summit, said, "The Family Office Summit in Dubai highlighted how global families are redefining capital allocation, governance, and investment strategy in a rapidly evolving landscape. The discussions from private markets and venture capital to AI and cross-border opportunities, the conversations reflected a disciplined, forward-looking approach to wealth management.

Among the 12 panels were Rafael Haselberger of Allianz Global Investors, Maha Azmy of Invest Hong Kong, Tim Heath of Yolo Investments, and Reem Al Otaiba, Family Principal, each bringing distinct perspectives to the investment dialogue. Discussions covered co-investments and selective private markets, positioning Asia and Hong Kong as strategic gateways, exploring high-yield FinTech and iGaming opportunities, and prioritizing technology, sustainability, and strong governance.

The opening panel highlighted the separation of family business and family wealth, emphasizing the importance of governance frameworks that minimize emotional decision-making. Experts discussed holding structures, trusts, and investment models that preserve alignment while reducing complexity, and noted how families collaborate with UAE government entities to enter new industries and expand into new geographies.

Private markets were a key focus, with UAE family offices increasingly moving into co‑investments, direct deals, secondaries, club deals, and private credit as part of their broader private equity strategies. During the first half of 2025, UAE family offices drove nearly USD 3 billion in venture capital deals, highlighting sustained momentum in their investment activity. Firms also benefited from strong growth in the regional financial ecosystem, including a nearly 40 % rise in new asset and wealth management registrations in Dubai in 2025.

The theme of geographic diversification continued with a strategic discussion on Asia and Hong Kong. Family offices in the UAE are exploring potential investments in Hong Kong, driven by strong interest in technology. In China, frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced biology, quantum computing, and space technology are advancing rapidly. The country is also focusing on the growth of electric vehicles and humanoid robots, while Chinese companies are increasingly investing in the UAE, particularly in AI and advanced computing infrastructure.

Technology-driven opportunity and risk were key recurring themes. The discussion framed artificial intelligence in family offices as a practical productivity tool rather than a theoretical concept, highlighting its role in improving due diligence, reporting, operational efficiency, and governance without replacing human judgment.

Another key highlight at the summit was the curated roundtables following the panel discussion, which facilitated focused discussions on re-engaging with public markets, structuring venture capital and private credit exposure, reassessing real estate, and institutionalizing passion assets.

With strong participation from the Middle East, Europe, Hong Kong, Asia, and North America, the Family Office Summit Dubai reinforced the emirate’s role as a global convening point for serious wealth dialogue, where families come not only to preserve capital, but to position it intelligently for the decade ahead.

Family Office Summit: Creating a New Standard for Family Office Events

The Family Office Summit, an annual event that began in November 2023 and quickly attracted significant attention. With a format that promotes high-quality, organic interactions rather than the conventional sponsor-driven model, the summit has redefined family office networking. The event is marked by its interactive setting, with high tables and chairs instead of traditional round tables, encouraging dynamic, on-your-feet discussions. This setup aligns with Obediah’s belief that meaningful connections are best forged through active engagement rather than passive observation.

Unlike other events, the Family Office Summit is curated to support genuine, impactful networking by bringing together global family offices under one roof. With an emphasis on smaller, targeted gatherings and learning-focused events, the summit enables attendees to delve into relevant topics, fostering collaboration in a rapidly evolving wealth management landscape. Obediah’s commitment to personalized interactions ensures that each participant connects with like-minded professionals, aligning the summit's ethos with the UAE’s unique, people-first culture.