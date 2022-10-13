Dubai: Two global providers of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions have teamed up with the region’s top value-added ICT distributor this GITEX to showcase the latest in unified communications (UC) solutions for workplaces of the future in a post-pandemic world.

Market leaders for UC products and services Yeastar will give visitors a demo of their all-new Desk Booking and Visitor Management System throughout the five-day event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre while Yealink, a top Microsoft partner, will demonstrate MeetingBoard 65, their newest collaboration display tech.

“Come visit us to discover how these products are fashioning a truly all-in-one workplace management solution that is ready to disrupt the market,” explained Renjan George, MD of DVCOM that’s exhibiting both Yeastar and Yealink products out of their stall in Zabeel Hall 2.

“Our vendor Yealink has been deeply partnering with Microsoft and bringing the most innovative technology to modern workplaces, making the collaboration more intelligent and convenient,” said George while explaining how guests will be able to explore the AI technology application in not just the all-new MeetingBoard 65, its new teams collaboration display solutions but also Yealink’s other video products that “enable customers to have an effective meeting”.

“Meanwhile in the Yeastar space, visitors will be able to take a closer look at the exciting latest updates to their UC solutions which is now a complete suite with audio, video, applications, and collaboration,” George said while talking about Yeastar that will is also debuting its Desk Booking and Visitor Management System during the five-day event, orchestrating a truly all-in-one workplace management solution.

Explaining how Yeastar’s Desk Booking and Visitor Management System will impact the ease of doing business in UAE with “all in one and one for all’ approach, he said: “We are all about helping manage your workplace in a smarter and more efficient way using an integrated workplace management platform for meeting rooms, desks, and visitors. Incorporating an interactive scheduling platform, innovative smart office technologies, and the ability to integrate into your current workplace ecosystem, Yeastar Workplace brings all into one and helps create a flexible workplace where people want to be.”

Easier and more efficient way of communicating in a post-pandemic world

According to George, the video conferencing industry entered a phase of strong transition during the pandemic essentially driven by changes in the workplace strategy. “Companies were compelled to opt for hybrid as well as flexible working models to ensure business continuity. This rocketed the usage of digital tools like Microsoft Teams and Zoom by around 700 per cent. As a Yealink distributor in GCC, we were rightly placed to take advantage of this boom by providing Microsoft and Zoom-certified hardware to meet the increasing demand to interact, connect, and collaborate with internal and external users seamlessly and intelligently, covering every scenario from small to extra-large spaces,” he said while pointing out that despite the pandemic being a thing of the past, most businesses and people have adjusted to the new normal to an extent that day-to-day operations are “unlikely to return to the way they were before the outbreak.” “

About Yeastar

Yeastar offers products and services for UC&C, workplace management, and hybrid workplace to help businesses embark on an easy and pleasant digital transformation and are the unified communications solution of choice for 450,000+ companies in over 100 different countries.

About Yealink

Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a global leading unified communication (UC) terminal solution provider that primarily offers video conferencing systems and voice communication solutions. Founded in 2001, Yealink leverages its independent research and development and innovation to pursue its core mission: “Easy collaboration, high productivity.” The company’s high-quality UC terminal solutions enhance the work efficiency and competitive advantages of its customers in over 100 countries. Yealink is the world’s second-largest SIP phone provider and is number one in the China market. For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com.

About DVCOM

DVCOM Technology is a specialist value-added distributor in the Middle East that represents some of the most dynamic ICT vendors and solutions offerings. We at DVCOM, are already seeing the rise of digital business service that go beyond support and maintenance and we help companies to accelerate their business transformation with products and solutions that includes Cloud-Centric Unified Communication and Collaboration suite, Microsoft teams and Zoom video solutions, Interactive touchscreen, Workplace Management, Physical Security solutions and various innovative products that companies need to prepare for the future and transform themselves into an intelligent enterprise.

About GITEX

The annual Gulf Information Technology Exhibition, or GITEX Global, is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from Oct 10 to 14. It promises exciting tech opportunities and delivery of some of the most revolutionary products and services to transform the digital landscape. The five-day event also brings together some of the most influential companies and groundbreaking technologies under one roof to help identify emerging opportunities and latest products.

This year, the 42nd technology week of GITEX Global will see more than 100,000 attendees from 170+ countries, 230+ government entities for private-public partnerships, unveiling of large digital projects, and an all-inclusive global event of 7 tech communities.