Leading Georgian developers Archi, NEXT Property and Biograpi Living, presented major projects and engaged international stakeholders on Georgia’s evolving real estate and tourism potential.

Engagement from Gulf and wider Middle East markets underscored strengthening economic ties between Georgia and the GCC.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Georgia strengthened its foreign investment position this month as government leaders, developer companies and international investors convened in Tbilisi for the Georgia International Real Estate Forum 2026, held from February 6–8, to advance foreign participation in the country’s real estate and tourism sectors.

Organised by the Business Association of Georgia in partnership with leading developers Archi, NEXT Property and Biograpi Living, and supported by the Government of Georgia, the Forum served as a coordinated platform aligning public economic priorities with private sector development strategy.

The Forum was held at a time of growing engagement from the Gulf and wider Middle East markets, as international investors assessed Georgia’s expanding real estate and tourism pipeline. Within a governance framework shaped by regulatory reforms and investor protections, Georgia is positioning itself as a growth-driven and investor-friendly destination for foreign capital.

According to official Georgian Government records, the country has recorded average annual economic growth of 9.2 percent over the past four years and 23.9 percent average annual tourism growth over the last six years. Preliminary data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia shows that foreign direct investment reached USD 533.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, nearly doubling year-on-year, underscoring continued investor confidence in the country’s economic and regulatory environment.

Free trade agreements with the European Union, China, CIS countries and the United Arab Emirates provide access to a combined market of 2.3 billion people, also reinforcing Georgia’s position as a strategic gateway economy connecting Europe and Asia.

Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia said: "As a premier international platform for real estate, this forum is another testament to Georgia’s strengthening position on the regional investment map. Our success is driven by a robust national environment characterized by a favorable investment climate, liberal economic policies, and a low-tax regime - all of which foster vibrant economic activity".

The three-day Forum convened international investors, real estate professionals, public institutions and industry experts, convening to discuss residential, commercial, hospitality and infrastructure projects open to foreign participation. Structured discussions focused on regulatory clarity, project readiness and partnership development, while participation from Gulf and wider Middle East markets reflected strengthening cross-regional investment ties between Georgia and the GCC.

Among the participating developer companies, Archi, #1 Real Estate Developer in Georgia with an 18 percent market share, presented flagship projects including Grand Avenue, described as the largest urban development in Tbilisi, and exclusive rights for development of the area surrounding Sioni Lake with the Le Méridien Sioni Lake Resort & Spa, located near Tbilisi National Park at 1,100 metres above sea level.

Marking its 20th anniversary, Archi has delivered more than 1.5 million square metres and partnered with over 52,000 residents. The company has successfully delivered 55 projects with an additional 31 developments; Setting a benchmark for excellence, Archi integrates quality and innovation into every project it delivers. To date, more than 12,000 investors from 34 countries have invested in its projects. Archi confirmed continued focus on GCC markets through tailored investor support and asset management services.

Ilia Tsulaia, Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Archi, said: “The Forum highlighted the continued evolution of Georgia’s real estate market within a framework of governance, transparency and long-term planning. It was an opportunity to demonstrate the scale, standards and performance track record that underpin our sector, while strengthening dialogue with international investors, including growing interest from the GCC, who are seeking stability and sustainable growth in well-regulated markets.”

NEXT Property showcased developments including Tbilisi Oriental and Tbilisi Downtown, while highlighting expansion to 15 projects across Tbilisi, Batumi, Kenya, Spain and Dubai. The company confirmed active engagement across GCC markets, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, supported by Arabic-speaking sales teams and end-to-end investor services. With investors from 65 countries and more than 1 million m² of residential and commercial space delivered, NEXT’s cross-regional footprint reflects its role in linking Georgia with Gulf markets. The company also collaborates with international hospitality brands including Radisson and Wyndham, reinforcing globally recognised standards in design and asset management.

Biograpi Living presented its contemporary residential communities in Tbilisi, emphasising design-led development and long-term value for local and international buyers.

Vasil Pkhakadze, CEO of Biograpi Living, said: “International investors evaluate real estate not only by location, but by construction quality and the standards behind it. At Biograpi Living, we build to global benchmarks from day one. We work with internationally recognized engineering and technology partners — including Schindler elevator systems, Schüco architectural solutions, and high-performance façade materials from NBK — to ensure safety, durability and long-term operational efficiency. As interest from the Gulf and wider international markets continues to grow, our responsibility is to match that attention with developments that meet international expectations and maintain value over time.”

The Forum concluded with ongoing dialogue between developers, investors and public institutions, signalling sustained momentum in expanding foreign participation across Georgia’s real estate sector.

About Archi

Archi is Georgia’s #1 real estate development company, creating refined living environments where architecture, comfort, and quality seamlessly meet. Defined by a modern, minimalist aesthetic and meticulous attention to detail, Archi’s projects are designed to be both trendy and timeless. Each development is envisioned as a complete living environment - featuring smart layouts, quality finishes, and built-in everyday convenience. By consistently raising the standard for modern residential development, Archi shapes neighborhoods that grow in value and remain desirable for years to come.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, Archi is recognized for setting the benchmark in the Caucasus region. Since its inception in 2006, the company has delivered more than 1.5 million square metres and is home to over 52,000 residents. Archi’s portfolio includes 55 successfully completed projects, with an additional 31 developments currently underway.

A trusted global brand, Archi has attracted over 12,000 investors from 34 countries. The company utilizes advanced energy-efficient technologies to ensure every project meets the highest international standards.

Supported by Deloitte-audited financials, Archi offers tailored investor support and bespoke asset management services, delivering an exceptional ROI of up to 10.8% for international partners. Archi properties further offer attractive investment fundamentals, delivering an 11.8% rental yield alongside 42.5% capital appreciation on developed assets.

About Biograpi Living:

Biograpi Living is a Georgia-based real estate development company focused on creating contemporary residential communities that blend modern design, functionality, and lifestyle-led living. Headquartered in Tbilisi, Biograpi Living develops high-quality urban projects designed to meet the needs of both local residents and international buyers, with a strong emphasis on architectural integrity, liveability, and long-term value.

Founded through the partnership of two established Georgian investment groups, Biograpi Living combines international standards with local market expertise. The company's portfolio centres on thoughtfully designed residential developments in prime locations, integrating smart layouts, premium amenities, and community-focused spaces.

Biograpi Living's approach prioritizes sustainable development, quality construction, and carefully curated living environments, positioning the brand as a modern residential developer contributing to Tbilisi's evolving urban landscape.

About NEXT

NEXT is an international brand that develops unique and innovative projects in Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, and Spain.

NEXT’s portfolio includes 5-star branded residences, resorts, aparthotels, villas, and business

apartments. The projects are developed in partnership with leading global brands such as Radisson Hotel Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The brand’s scale and expertise are confirmed by numerous prestigious international awards, highlighting its significant contribution to the real estate sector.

Each project is strategically designed to create long-term investment value, particularly in tourist

destinations and rapidly growing urban markets where demand for premium real estate remains

consistently high. With NEXT, you can become the owner of a branded apartment within a 5-star hotel and receive stable income, while our professional team takes care of the management of your property.

Today, NEXT operates across three continents and six cities, bringing together investors from 65 countries. Beyond construction, the company actively supports culture, sports, and community development.

NEXT’s mission is to create the cities of the future, where innovative architecture naturally integrates with the local environment and enhances social well-being.