Abu Dhabi - The GPSSA will be hosting a four-day training course entitled “Insurance Kit – Customer Happiness” from 21 - 24 April to enhance knowledge, experience and collaboration amongst pension authorities across the GCC region.

The training, which will be held in the GPSSA Abu Dhabi headquarters, is being organized for delegates in the GCC region as part of an initiative proposed by the GCC’s Permanent Technical Committee for Civil Retirement and Social Security Authorities and approved at the 21st meeting of the GCC’s heads of civil retirement and social insurance agencies.

Such training courses are organized for members of civil retirement and social insurance authorities in the GCC countries to exchange expertise, knowledge and learn more about best practices in insurance and social security.

More than 30 delegates will be arriving from pension and social security authorities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE to attend GPSSA’s four-day training, which will primarily focus on enhancing technical and administrative skills amongst participants and support them acquire knowledge in their scope of work, with the ability to exchange views and ideas on future challenges and opportunities, while building professional relationships that enhance collaboration amongst various pension authorities in the GCC region.

Commenting on the initiative, Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director for GPSSA’s Pensions Sector, said: “This training course has been organized by the GPSSA as part of the GCC’s overarching commitment to develop the skills of employees working in the pension and social security sector, while empowering them with tools and expertise that enables them to enhance their work environment and provide high-quality services to stakeholders.”

She added that citizens and customers benefit from such meetings since they showcase the ongoing commitment and collaboration exerted by officials from across the pension and social security sector in the region, who continue to look into impactful ways to upgrade and develop their services and systems.

During the first two days, a course entitled “Future Skills and Professional Talent” will be delivered by an Emirati expert, Dr. Salem Al Salem, who specializes in HR development, government performance and policy design.

The third session entitled: Basics and Introduction to Social Insurance and fourth session, entitled: Practical Application and Initiative Building – Developing Innovative Methods, will be presented by Mr. Mohamed Saqer Al Hammadi, Pension Operations Department Head at the GPSSA. He will discuss a customer’s lifespan and journey in social security, and on ways to build insurance systems and tools to best suit the objectives of a customer.

Sharifa Mohamed Alblooshi, Customer Happiness Department Head at the GPSSA, will speak about the topic: The Journey to Excellence in Customer Happiness. During this course, she will highlight best practices that help improve customer experience, drawing on the UAE's pioneering model.

