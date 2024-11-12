Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Set to take place in Dubai from January 10th to 12th, 2025, Future Human 2025 is poised to bring forth a transformative vision for tomorrow—one where human potential is recognized as the ultimate asset, transcending the scope of technology. Hosted by Mindvalley, this groundbreaking event will bring together a global audience of up to 5,000 attendees, inviting them to join a movement that redefines our relationship with technology, shifting focus back to the qualities that make us innately human: connection, creativity, and compassion.

Hosted in partnership with the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Future Human will further elevate Dubai’s position as a global hub for personal development, wellness, and human-centred leadership. At its heart, Future Human 2025 champions a human-centric future, fostering a community dedicated to using technology not as a replacement but as a tool to augment our unique abilities. This platform recognizes that while technology plays an essential role, it is the human spirit that leads, setting a purposeful direction for innovation that benefits everyone. The event aims to demonstrate that technology, when aligned with our human values, can elevate our capacity to connect deeply and achieve collectively.

Mindvalley Founder and CEO Vishen Lakhiani stressed the importance of this initiative: “If technology keeps advancing faster than human consciousness, we risk having the power to harm without the wisdom to prevent it. Future Human is about expanding our minds, bodies, and ability to do good while fostering global connection across cultures and borders," he mentioned. Our shared mission is to ensure human progress—rooted in compassion, creativity, and ethics—remains ahead of technology. Together, we can build a future where technology amplifies humanity’s best qualities, not diminishes them.” he continued.

As a collaborative effort with Mindvalley’s global community of innovators and changemakers, Future Human 2025 promises a diverse lineup of world-renowned speakers, including Vishen Lakhiani, Dr. Shefali, Maejor, EVE, Regan Hillyer, Eddie Stern, Marisa Peer, Lisa Nichols, Imane Oubou, Dave Asprey, and more. Together, they will offer insights into personal growth, resilience, and harnessing technology to unlock the full potential of humanity.

Unparalleled Experiences:

Future Human 2025 promises more than just keynote talks and sessions. Attendees will participate in:

50+ interactive exhibits showcasing cutting-edge tools for well-being and success.

Daily transformative practices that allow for deep personal growth.

Exclusive workshops and networking opportunities with global leaders and changemakers.

Vibrant celebrations and community gatherings, where attendees can connect, collaborate, and celebrate the journey of personal transformation.

Key Speakers and Visionaries:

Vishen Lakhiani – Founder and CEO of Mindvalley, visionary leader in personal growth and transformation, and author of The Code of the Extraordinary Mind.

Dr. Shefali Tsabary - CEO of Conscious Coaching Institute, three times New York Times Bestselling Author

Dave Asprey – Founder of Bulletproof and Biohacker, known for optimizing human performance.

Maejor – Grammy-nominated music producer and pioneer in music frequency healing.

EVE – International hip-hop icon and advocate for women's empowerment and mental health.

Regan Hillyer – Global entrepreneur and expert in mindset transformation.

Marisa Peer – Award-winning therapist and creator of Rapid Transformational Therapy.

Lisa Nichols – Bestselling author and motivational speaker.

Imane Oubou – Entrepreneur, AI innovator, and founder of SWAAY, a media platform for women in leadership.

Eddie Stern – Renowned yoga instructor and wellness expert.

Ticket categories:

Silver Ticket: $399 – General admission to all keynote sessions and access to interactive exhibits.

Gold Ticket: $499 – Includes priority seating and access to premium networking events.

Platinum Ticket (VIP): $1099 – Offers VIP seating, exclusive workshops, and access to private receptions with keynote speakers.

About Mindvalley

Mindvalley is the world's premier transformation platform, committed to empowering individuals to unlock their greatest potential. The platform's mission encompasses a broad spectrum of personal growth areas, including longevity, wellness, peak performance, and spirituality. By offering innovative and cutting-edge programs designed by the world's leading experts, Mindvalley fosters a more conscious and connected global community. Mindvalley's pioneering learning platform, "Quest," redefines education by integrating advanced technology, captivating storytelling, exceptional educators, and dynamic community engagement, resulting in five times better outcomes in human transformation. With a presence in over 195 countries and a thriving community of 20 million passionate learners, Mindvalley is at the forefront of personal development, with impact amplified through diverse channels, including Mindvalley Talks, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Dubai Calendar

Dubai Calendar, the official listings platform for events in the city, is managed by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an entity of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). A free resource online and via a dedicated mobile app, Dubai Calendar is the city’s go-to guide that allows residents and tourists to discover all the events, festivals and experiences Dubai has to offer, from arts, culture and education to food, sports and shopping. With more than 1,200 events per year, and new listings added every week, Dubai Calendar is an all-access pass to ‘what’s on’ in Dubai. For more information about events taking place across Dubai, please visit: www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-events-calendar.

