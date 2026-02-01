Sharjah: The ninth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026) brought global sporting and business leadership into direct conversation with founders on its opening day, as four-time Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel and senior leaders from global performance brand WHOOP shared lessons on decision-making, identity, and building success that lasts.

In a session moderated by Emirati racing pioneer Amna Al Qubaisi, Vettel addressed a packed hall with reflections drawn from his championship career and his life beyond Formula One, urging entrepreneurs to question conventional definitions of success.

“The most important lessons from Formula One have little to do with speed and everything to do with purpose,” Vettel said. “If you step in the car and say, I just want to win, of course everybody wants to win. But how society defines success might not be how you define success for yourself.”

Speaking candidly about his early career, Vettel described performance as instinctive in his younger years. “You don’t think so much. You just race. You go from race to race, trying to go faster, trying to become better,” he said. Over time, however, that focus evolved. “I realized how privileged I was, and also what’s going on in the world around me. Once you become aware, you can’t ignore it. So I kept asking questions. What’s going on? How can we do better?”

Decision-making under pressure

Drawing parallels between racing at 300 km/h and leadership under pressure, Vettel emphasized trust and balance over adrenaline. “You have to find that operating window where you are at peace and able to extract full performance,” he said. “Then, when decisions have to be made quickly, you trust your instincts and don’t second-guess them.”

But instinct alone, he noted, is insufficient. “Very often I was right. Very often I was wrong. The key was learning when to trust my feelings and when to listen more to the team. Finding that balance is what it’s all about.”

Vettel illustrated this mindset with a defining moment from the 2010 championship finale, recalling how his race engineer handed him a balaclava marked with a single word: Monza, the site of his first career victory. “It reminded me why I started racing,” he said. “It pushed all the pressure aside and brought me back to what I loved most.” He went on to win the title.

For founders, the message was clear: when stakes rise, reconnecting with original purpose can restore clarity.

Teams, trust, and redefining success

Despite the solitary image of motorsport, Vettel stressed that success is inherently collective. “I decide when to brake and when to accelerate. But you need the people around you,” he said. “If you can explain your vision clearly, belief becomes contagious inside the team.”

His definition of success shifted profoundly after becoming a father. “The future used to be something far away. Then I had my daughter in my arms, and there was the future,” he said. That shift led him toward environmental advocacy and social causes, which he described as more fulfilling than trophies. “Money never feels like enough. Fulfillment does.”

Addressing pathways for women in motorsport, Vettel rejected structural limits. “Racing is one of the few sports where women can compete directly with men. I don’t see a reason why not,” he said, encouraging parents to support ambition without constraint.

Building brands through culture and data

In a separate session titled WHOOP – Building a Brand Around Community, John Sullivan, CMO of WHOOP, shared how the company has grown from a niche performance tracker into a global, data-driven health membership built around behavior change and community.

At the center of WHOOP’s approach is “WHOOP Age,” a metric derived from sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and daily behavior. “WHOOP takes inputs from your environment, your choices, your sleep, your fitness, and runs them through a scientifically validated algorithm to tell you how healthy your body is relative to your age,” Sullivan said. “It’s not about living longer. It’s about living fuller.”

While AI and analytics power the platform, Sullivan emphasized that culture fuels adoption. “You can’t manage what you can’t measure,” he said. “When people see their data, they immediately start improving outcomes. But community, storytelling, and self-expression are what turn that data into a lifestyle.”

Entrepreneurship beyond shortcuts

If there was one myth Vettel sought to dismantle, it was the illusion of effortless success. “There is no shortcut,” he said. “There are long hours, a lot of failure, and a lot of hard work. But if you are really passionate and get better every day, you will succeed. The question is how you define success.”

SEF 2026 continues through February 1 at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK). Organized by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center under the theme Where We Belong, the festival brings together entrepreneurship, investment, creativity, and culture, and is expected to welcome more than 14,000 attendees from around the world.