Egypt: Forbes Middle East’s second annual Under 30 Summit in El Gouna, Egypt, has begun to great fanfare, with over 1,500 guests arriving to celebrate and support the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation across MENA’s Under 30 community.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, encouraged all attendees to embrace the power of the Under 30 community to change the world. “This community is completely unique. It uncovers incredible young talent with immeasurable potential and builds connections that drive the new ideas that will impact the future for us all,” she explained. “We are so happy to offer this supportive and collaborative platform and look forward to witnessing all the positivity and growth it brings.”

Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna, said, “In El Gouna, we are known for being a hub for cultural, sports, and arts events, and entrepreneurship. Last year, we did more than 50 events, but this, by far, is my favorite. We see it as part of our mission to provide a platform where people can connect, exchange knowledge, and provide opportunities for the younger generation to shape a brighter future. We are committed to making this experience an exceptional one.”

Rascha Ragheb, Executive Director of the National Training Academy of Egypt, emphasized, “In the heart of every challenge lies an opportunity, and the Under 30 has proven that quickly advanced technology is constant. We are a region that is lucky to have a majority of young people, and this is an advantage that no one can buy. Human capital is considered a treasure. Your projects and applications must be in line with the Fifth Industrial Revolution, especially since it has proven that it is human-centric, with most of the projects targeting sustainability. The summit is an opportunity to meet, communicate, and exchange experiences.”

Chair of the Under 30 Summit 2023, entrepreneur and presenter Anas Bukhash, welcomed guests, saying, “I think human beings are extremely talented, but we are brought up to be restricted. Stay curious – why is curiosity on a descent as we grow up? Because of guilt and shaming. We become less curious. Change your whys to why not. Why not try a new country, new job, new destination, a new hobby? I think if you combine your curiosity and change why to why not, you will find your niche, something you enjoy. It is a marathon, not a spirit.”

This inspiring summit has been designed to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, empowering young professionals with the potential to drive the future of business. Discussions, interviews, and presentations will cover topics including building the leaders of tomorrow, investing in innovation, the art of design thinking and storytelling, building sustainable startups for a better world, technology supercharging product development, and nurturing mental health, diversity, and inclusion.

Forbes Middle East is working with a number of esteemed partners to bring this event to life: host partner El Gouna Red Sea by Orascom Development; support partners EFG Holding and Meta; event partners Vi Markets, She's Next by Visa, Prypco, and Zouni Beach Mangroovy El Gouna; official transportation partner Abou Ghaly Motors; communication & PR partners Influence Communications and NABD; connectivity partner Orange; gift partner Parkville Pharmaceuticals; and official beverage partner PepsiCo.

-Ends-

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Raquel Aboultaif – raquel@forbesmiddleeast.com

About El Gouna

El Gouna, one of Orascom Development’s fully integrated towns, has been the most prominent destination nestled on the Red Sea in an area of 36.9 million square meters for more than 30 years. The town encompasses 9,200 delivered residential units, 18 hotels providing 2,800 rooms, schools offering various international curricula, including Swiss and British certifications, an international hospital, a startup workspace facility, four marinas, two world-class golf courses, an Egyptian Premier League football club, a culture and conference center, and an array of services.

Each of El Gouna’s hotels is characterized by unique architectural charm. From the Upper Nubian flair of Steigenberger to the Asian-inspired design of The Chedi, which is part of The Leading Hotels of the World portfolio, and Casa Cook's down-to-earth yet stylish aesthetic, there's a hotel for every taste. The interior design across these hotels is sleek and understated, prioritizing maximum comfort. Dining in El Gouna is a culinary delight, with impeccable options featuring flavors from locally sourced ingredients, including supplies from El Gouna's own farm. The town also offers a curated selection of spas, blending oriental and Far Eastern treatments for a holistic relaxation experience.

With a population of more than 25,000 residents of 50+ nationalities, El Gouna is only 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, which has direct flights to the UK (5 hours), many European cities (4 hours), and the Middle East (1 hour).

About Orascom Development Holding

Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 30 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose.

From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps’ breathtaking, year-round mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development's commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities – including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops, and restaurants.

Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters, with nearly 40% under development or developed into thriving communities. Orascom Development’s hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. ODH shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.