Egypt on Tuesday inaugurated the 24th Meeting of the Parties to the Barcelona Convention (COP24) in Cairo, convening ministers and representatives from 21 Mediterranean countries alongside regional and international organisations to advance efforts to protect the Mediterranean Sea from pollution.

Local Development Minister and Acting Environment Minister Manal Awad said hosting COP24 reflects “deep confidence in Egypt’s active role” and its long-standing commitment to preserving marine and coastal ecosystems. She emphasised that the Mediterranean remains central to Egypt’s economic, social and environmental development.

Awad noted that Egypt’s more than 3,000 km of coastline along the Mediterranean and Red Sea supports key sectors including fisheries, tourism, maritime transport and emerging blue-energy industries. She stressed that sustainable management of coastal resources has become a strategic imperative as climate impacts intensify.

She added that Egypt has placed marine protection at the heart of its National Climate Strategy 2050 and Biodiversity Strategy 2030, and is shifting toward an integrated approach driven by a sustainable blue economy. With support from the World Bank, Egypt is preparing its first national blue-economy strategy to guide green investment in ecotourism, sustainable fisheries, marine renewable energy, low-carbon shipping and nature-based solutions.

“We view the blue economy not merely as an environmental concept, but as a new development model capable of creating jobs, boosting food security and protecting marine biodiversity,” Awad said. She added that COP24 is expected to adopt major decisions, including the updated Mediterranean Strategy for Sustainable Development 2026–2035 and a new regional framework for climate adaptation.

Outgoing COP23 President Mitja Bricelj of Slovenia praised Egypt’s organisation of the meeting and underscored the importance of sustained cooperation among parties to the Barcelona Convention—now marking its 50th anniversary—to protect Mediterranean ecosystems across Africa, Asia and Europe. He said the conference will also highlight youth initiatives and innovation.

Tatiana Hema, Coordinator of the UN Environment Programme’s Mediterranean Action Plan, warned that the region is experiencing rapid environmental degradation—from pollution to biodiversity loss—requiring urgent and collective action. She noted that decades of cooperation have produced meaningful results, expressing hope that COP24 decisions will “set a pathway toward cleaner coasts and a more sustainable Mediterranean future.”

Alberto Pacheco Capella, head of UNEP’s Regional Seas Unit, said the meeting comes at a critical time for the region, emphasising the need to reinforce science-based policymaking and strengthen governance both within and beyond national jurisdictions.

COP24, held under the theme “Sustainable Blue Economy for a Resilient and Healthy Mediterranean,” runs in Cairo from 2 to 5 December. Delegates will also consider the Cairo Ministerial Declaration, proposed by Egypt, before the conference concludes later this week.

