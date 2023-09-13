Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on Tuesday declared a three-day mourning to show solidarity with Morocco and Libya after the two countries were hit by natural disasters, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sisi extended his and the Egyptian people’s sincere condolences to the victims of the earthquake in Morocco and the storm in Libya, the statement said.

The Egyptian president instructed the Armed Forces to send humanitarian aid to both countries, it added.

The deadly earthquake that struck Morocco Friday night has left 2,862 people dead and 2,562 others injured, according to the latest update from Morocco’s Interior Ministry.

A Mediterranean storm made landfall in eastern Libya on Sunday, triggering floods and destroying facilities along its path, leaving more than 5,300 people dead and 10,000 others missing.

