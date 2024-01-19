Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The 2024 edition of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia, which is set to take place at Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah in Riyadh from 29 April to 1 May 2024, has confirmed the first speakers for the region’s leading hospitality investment platform.

Organised by The Bench, FHS Saudi Arabia brings together the hospitality investment community’s industry leaders and decision-makers to discuss development, investment, entrepreneurship, sustainability, innovation, and human capital with insights on the continued growth of the Kingdom’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

Confirmed speakers include leaders from some of the most dynamic hospitality brands, the real estate, asset management, investment and consulting community, international media, and government representatives. Among the confirmed names are Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, Chief Executive Officer, Al Khozama Investment - host sponsors of FHS Saudi Arabia; Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, Chief Executive Officer, Taiba Investments; Henri Giscard D’Estaing, President, Club Med; Mark De Cocinis, Chief Executive Officer, Boutique Group; Matthew Martin, Saudi Arabia Bureau Chief, Bloomberg LP; Pat Thaker, Editorial Director Middle East & Africa, The Economist Group; Thomas Emanuel, Senior Director, STR; Norah Al-Tamimi, Chief Executive Officer, Baheej; Aradhana Khowala, CEO & Founder, Aptamind Partners, and Susie Ellis, Co-Founder, Chair & CEO, Global Wellness Summit and Chair & CEO of the Global Wellness Institute.

“The agenda for FHS Saudi Arabia is shaping up very nicely and we are excited to welcome our first distinguished speakers for what is set to be a stellar line up of leaders representing the hospitality investment community in Saudi Arabia and around the world,” said Tanja Millner, Production Director at The Bench.

“Under our theme ‘Invest in Tomorrow: Today, Together,’ this year’s content tracks will include hospitality investment, industry entrepreneurship, sustainable development and human capital, including a focus on job creation and career development in the industry in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

Co-located with FHS Saudi Arabia again this year is the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF), connecting restaurant investors and operators. GRIF is a platform that provides knowledge, connections and inspiration for the restaurant investment industry globally with features like culinary tours, networking dinner and workshops.

Confirmed speakers for GRIF include Michael Flanagan, Chief Business Development Officer for Al Khozama Investment Company; Mohammed Jawa, Founder & Chairman of MJS Holding; Faisal Shaker, Co-founder & CEO of Modern food Company (MFC); Sonya Janahi, Founder and CEO of SJ Investments and Maya Delices, and Sinan Al Saady, Founder & CEO of Cool Inc.

As part of its commitment and focus on women in hospitality, organisers The Bench will be offering complimentary passes to FHS Saudi Arabia 2024 for Saudi national women leaders working in the Saudi hospitality sector. “We are delighted to introduce our #FHSWomenPower campaign this year, an initiative to champion gender diversity and women empowerment in the industry in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the region’s social and economic aspirations,” commented Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench. “We invite senior female professionals in hospitality to join us on our journey towards an inclusive and progressive hospitality landscape.”

To learn more about this transformative initiative and register, please visit: www.futurehospitality.com/sa/saudi-women-in-hospitality

For more information about the 2024 editions of the Future Hospitality Summit, please visit

futurehospitality.com/