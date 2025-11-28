ABU DHABI, UAE: /PRNewswire/ FAMSUN, a global provider of integrated solutions for the feed and food industries, announced the successful conclusion of its participation at VIV MEA 2025, which was held from November 25 to 27 at the ADNEC Center in Abu Dhabi.

As the region's most comprehensive animal protein and agribusiness platform, VIV MEA 2025 provided a crucial stage for FAMSUN to reinforce its commitment to addressing the growing demand for food security and production efficiency through advanced digital technologies across the Middle East and Africa.

FAMSUN's booth experienced substantial visitor traffics throughout the three-day event, drawing a significant number of industry professionals, management, and potential partners. The booth maintained a consistent level of activity, facilitating numerous discussions on FAMSUN's intelligent manufacturing systems and automation technology for optimizing industrial processes. Key discussions concentrated on the digitalization trends, exploring how FAMSUN's smart solutions enable full process traceability, operational efficiency, and higher level of sustainability.

The FAMSUN team successfully engaged in vital strategic networking with professionals from across the aquaculture, poultry and livestock sectors, investigating the strong regional interest in advanced, digitally-focused production technologies. The sheer number of visitors and the depth of the strategic discussions clearly indicate that the MEA market is actively embracing digital transformation.

FAMSUN's expertise was further highlighted at the pre-show Aquafeed Extrusion Conference. Michel, Technical Director of FAMSUN's Pet Food Production Line, presented "Float or Sink? The science behind pellet behaviour". He systematically detailed how to achieve accurate feed pellet density through precise extrusion control, noting the critical shift from simply manufacturing feed to "designing" it to ensure optimal feeding solutions for diverse aquatic species.

The success at VIV MEA is inseparable from FAMSUN's extensive global service network. FAMSUN's service network covers the entire world, with 3 service hubs and 12 service centers under construction. By strategically locating facilities and expert support teams globally, FAMSUN ensures rapid professional technical support and reliable after-sales service, which is vital and meaningful for delivering continuous operational value to its partners in the MEA region.

The strong and positive response at VIV MEA 2025 solidifies FAMSUN's strategic focus on the MEA market. The company looks forward to leveraging these newly forged connections to implement projects that advance a resilient, digitally-empowered and sustainable agribusiness future in the region.