Niche fragrance trends, and the international beauty market outlook to be discussed by global experts over three days of insight, talks and panels at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia - the international trade fair for the beauty and wellness industry beginning on 11th February – 13th February 2024 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

The Next in Beauty Conference will be held for the first time in KSA as part of the exhibition.

The future of online beauty retail to be uncovered in a GCC market projected* to account for 18.5% of all sales in 2024 *(Statista 2023)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: International and regional beauty and wellness experts, entrepreneurs and analysts will share their insights into the booming market and wellness sector for the first time in KSA at the Next in Beauty Conference, held as part of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia this February.

According to a 2023 report by Statista, the Beauty & Personal Care market in the GCC is projected to generate a revenue of US$9.16bn, experiencing an annual growth rate of 3.42% (CAGR 2024-2028). Additionally, online sales are projected to account for 18.5% of the total revenue in the Beauty & Personal Care market by 2024.

The Next in Beauty Conference will explore these trends and outlook and bring an array of important industry sessions encompassing market intelligence, emerging trends, and revolutionary technologies reshaping the beauty sector on both a regional and global scale. As part of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024, the three-day agenda will expose attendees to fresh viewpoints, new insights and advanced business strategies from a range of international trend analysts, key brand experts, educators and business leaders from around the world. Innovation, market trends and the GCC’s business landscape for a booming beauty industry will be explored between 11th to the 13th February 2024

The Next in Beauty agenda will examine the innovation, retail solutions, sustainability, market trends, futuristic products, and technology that will drive improvements in business performance and better brand-to-consumer connections. The conference kicks off with a panel discussion on ‘Mastering Branding and Marketing Strategies for Success’ with analysis and insight from Muzon Ashgar - Founder, MZN BodyCare, Mohammed Mofleh, Development Director, Millia Cosmetics and Katie Godfrey, Director, KG.

Niche Fragrances: Trends, Challenges, and Success Stories features Ronny Froehlich, Co-Founder of Golden Scent, Samira Boumediene, Global Marketing and Communication Director at Cosmo International Fragrances and Safeer Moidu – CEO of Fragrance World with Reina Yahya, Fragrance Development Manager at Jean Niel SAS.

Day one wraps up with Retail Strategies in the KSA Beauty Industry, diving into the dynamic world of retail strategies within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's thriving beauty industry with Anisha Oberoi, Founder of Secret Skin and Eman Kabli of Faces/ Chalhoub.

“Bringing the Next in Beauty Conference to Saudi Arabia as part of the 4th edition of Beautyworld, is a show addition we are excited to launch for 2024. The exhibition is the largest to date in KSA, and the conference brings together attendees and speakers from across the globe to learn, network and gain insights into the booming industry. With all eyes on the GCC for beauty and wellness market growth, we are delighted to bring the discussions here” said Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director at organisers Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

Daphne Lamberts, Founder, ALAM Health & Beauty; Dina Sidani, Ilik Heaith, Manal Al-Abyadh, Coty, and Fatmah Abdullah S. Al Maddah, Labothécaire Co. start the day two conference agenda with Latest Trends in Skincare and Beauty Products in GCC. Pauline Barthale, Perfumer, Parfex, leads a panel on Scented Harmony: Navigating Fragrance Industry with Sustainability, Safety, and Design exploring the intricate landscape of creating alluring scents while prioritising environmental consciousness, ensuring consumer safety, and embracing cutting-edge design principles. Closing the second day of the conference, Beyond chronology: Reversing the ageing process is where Milla Kirk, Founder of Mine Beauty delves into the latest scientific advancements, skincare innovations, and holistic approaches that defy conventional ageing norms.

The final day of the Next in Beauty Conference starts with E-Commerce Trends: What's Next for Beauty Retail Online uncovering the latest advancements shaping the online beauty landscape. From augmented reality try-ons to personalised shopping experiences, and explores the dynamic strategies revolutionising how consumers discover, experience, and purchase beauty products online with Mikhail Uliyanchenko, Head of the Digital Stream, Asteri Beauty and Fatih Senturk CEO of GSS Commerce.

Making a brand successful: The power of influencers and celebrities sees Kelly Kovack, Founder of BeautyMatter and Mona Sulaiman, Social Media Influencer, Entrepreneur, and Founder of Blink Beauty, unleash the secrets to brand success in the modern era in shaping the beauty industry landscape. Mohamed Hassan, CEO of Glamera Company will look at Tech Trends Transforming the Beauty Industry and will explore the latest technological advancements driving innovation in the beauty sector. Experts and thought leaders will discuss a range of topics, from virtual beauty try-ons and augmented reality (AR) applications to artificial intelligence (AI) in skin care diagnostics. Attendees will gain insights into how technology is revolutionising product discovery, personalization, and the overall beauty landscape.

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s only dedicated exhibition for beauty, fragrance, hair and wellbeing, returns for 2024 between 11-13 February 2024 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC) With a diverse showcase of products and solutions that represent the entire beauty industry, The exhibition will feature five key dedicated industry segments, Fragrance; Hair, Nails & Salon Supplies; Cosmetics & Skincare; and Supply Chain & Services as well Personal Care & Hygiene.

The 4th edition of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia sees an over 340% growth in exhibitors since the last iteration in 2022 due to unprecedented demand. Over 260 exhibitors are confirmed for 2024 and over 35 participating countries that will be utilising 4 halls of RICEC space, 400% bigger than previous shows.

Bilal Al-Baramawi, CEO of 1st Arabia Exhibitions and Conferences, said: “We are excited for the return of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia in 2024, and we are working to provide an exceptional experience for visitors and achieve added value for participants and exhibitors alike.” He pointed out that the exhibition will include five main dedicated segments, including perfumes, hair, nails and salon supplies, in addition to cosmetics and skin care. The exhibition also includes a section for supply chains and services, with a special segment for personal care and hygiene.Saudi Arabia is the 5th Beautyworld event globally, following annual shows in Dubai (Beautyworld Middle East) and Japan (Beautyworld Japan, Beautyworld Japan West, and Beautyworld Japan Fukuoka). Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.

