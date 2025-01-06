Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) is hosting a one-day symposium titled “Tackling Obesity: Multidisciplinary Approaches for Comprehensive Care.” The event will take place on January 25, 2025, at the Hilton Doha.

Coordinated by WCM-Q’s Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and directed by Dr. Tariq Chukir, a WCM-Q alumnus, assistant professor of medicine at WCM-Q, and consultant at the National Obesity Treatment Center at Hamad Medical Corporation, the event will feature a series of lectures and interactive discussions.

The symposium aims to equip healthcare professionals with the latest strategies for weight management, ranging from lifestyle interventions to advanced therapies. Participants will also learn to create individualized, patient-centered care plans and effectively support patients before, during, and after weight loss.

The event will feature an exceptional lineup of local and international experts, including speakers from WCM-Q, Hamad Medical Corporation, Aman Hospital, Qatar University, Phi Medcare, Cleveland Clinic, NYU Langone, and Weill Cornell Medicine.

The event is accredited in Qatar by the Department of Healthcare Professions-Accreditation Section (DHP-AS) of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

For more information or to register, please visit this link https://wcmq.cloud-cme.com/course/courseoverview?P=5&EID=3667

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

