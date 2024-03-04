Abu Dhabi, UAE: Experience Abu Dhabi is bringing authentic Emirati hospitality to ITB Berlin, showcasing the very best of the destination alongside a host of partners from the Abu Dhabi tourism sector.

As the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Experience Abu Dhabi is giving an insight into the wide range of exciting, inspiring, and restorative experiences that can be enjoyed in the emirate. The immersive stand brings cultural treasures and destination offerings to life, as well as host signings, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Highlights of DCT Abu Dhabi’s ITB showcase will include:

Strategic MoUs

DCT Abu Dhabi is set to announce several strategic MoUs during ITB Berlin, designed to raise awareness of Abu Dhabi as a must-visit destination and boost international tourism.

Find Your Pace

Experience Abu Dhabi brings to life its latest global brand campaign, Find Your Pace, taking guests at ITB Berlin on an immersive journey of the hidden gems, top sites, attractions and experiences that visitors can discover – year-round, presented like never before.

With Find Your Pace, Experience Abu Dhabi ignites curiosity and encourages visitors to create their own unique journey, from the known to the unknown, through ancient heritage sites and iconic modern treasures. It showcases the pursuits, passions, and colour palettes that visitors will uncover within the destination – whether they are seeking the thrill of adventure, immersive cultural experiences, or a relaxing break.

Visitors to the stand will be able to participate in activations including live Bait Al Gahwa sessions, demonstrating traditional Arabic coffee preparation, and demonstrations of Emirati traditions and handicrafts with the House of Artisans.

Make Abu Dhabi Your Easter Surprise

At the stand, guests will have the opportunity to discover why Abu Dhabi should be on their must-visit list during Easter. From guaranteed sunshine, warm golden sands, culturally enriching activities, entertaining events, visitors to Abu Dhabi can make long-lasting memories with their loved ones this Easter holiday.

Al Ain & Al Dhafra

Discover Al Ain, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and all-year-round accessible destination for the culturally curious, the adventure seeker, and the wellness tribe with immersive experiences that are grounding and refreshing. Here you can be immersed in adventure, enriched by cultural experiences, and surrounded by the lively sounds of a living oasis. Al Ain provides a unique energy that enables you to find your pace.

Also discover the serene Al Dhafra region, a place of tranquillity, space and authenticity. With the world’s largest dunes, rare wildlife, a hypnotic coastline, and historical monuments, Al Dhafra is a destination full of potential.



Abu Dhabi Calendar

The stand will also showcase the latest Abu Dhabi Calendar, which features an inspiring line-up of back-to-back events for 2024 season. Packed with a diverse mix of activities and experiences for every resident and visitor (found on the website here), key highlights include:

Experience Ramadan and Eid in Abu Dhabi

BRED Abu Dhabi

Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design at Louvre Abu Dhabi

To visit the DCT Abu Dhabi stand during ITB Berlin, head over to Hall 2.2 at stand 200. More information can be found here.

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For more information, please contact:

Hussein Abdi

DCTAbuDhabiUAE@bcw-global.com