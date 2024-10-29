Sharjah – The European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates, in collaboration with the University of Sharjah, hosted a two-day Model European Union (Model EU) simulation game on 23-24 October 2024 on the university campus.

The Model EU Simulation, organised for the first time in the UAE, aimed to provide students with an interactive and engaging learning experience about the functioning of the European Union and its role in global affairs, particularly in the Gulf.

Students from the University of Sharjah, as well as other Universities, took on the roles of the 27 EU Member States’ leaders, engaging in debates and negotiations to reach an agreement on further enhancing EU-GCC digital co-operation.

In her opening remarks, Her Excellency Lucie Berger, the Ambassador of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates said: “This inaugural Model of EU comes at a very particular time: our leaders met just last week in Brussels for the very first EU-GCC summit under the theme ’Strategic partnership for peace and prosperity’. This was a pivotal moment in our relations, and a strong commitment to enhance the EU-UAE strategic partnership across all policy areas. So, as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the EU diplomatic presence in the UAE, I would like to take a moment to appreciate how far we have come.”

The Ambassador also made reference to the key bilateral achievements in areas such as trade, investment, climate action, and people to people cooperation, among others.

His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, welcomed attendees on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah. He emphasized the importance of organizing such interactive events, which enable students to apply their knowledge, thereby developing their understanding of international relations and keeping pace with the rapid changes in politics and diplomacy. He added that collaboration with the European Union reflects the University of Sharjah's commitment to supporting the country’s vision and strengthening the University’s position as a leading educational institution in the region.

In preparation for the simulation, the selected students attended an online training programme that provided them with the necessary background information to prepare for the EU simulation. This unique opportunity gave students the possibility to learn more about the European Union, its structure, procedures, dynamics and its initiatives in various policy sectors, as well as to improve their negotiation, public speaking and conflict resolution skills.

During the training period, the students also exchanged with experts from the European Commission on the topic discussed, as well as with embassies of the EU countries they were representing in the simulation.

Following the success of this first event, the European Delegation to the UAE looks forward to marking this an annual activity, in collaboration with various universities across the UAE. In this way, the Model EU Simulation will continue to serve as an important platform for fostering a deeper understanding of the European Union among youths in the country, while building bridges through dialogue and mutual learning.”