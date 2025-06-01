Over 650 submissions received from 14 countries, reinforcing ADU’s role as a regional hub for innovation and youth-led research

Sponsored by RTX for the third consecutive year in support of STEM education

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) hosted the 12th edition of the Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition (URIC) on May 29 at its main campus in Abu Dhabi. For the third consecutive year, the event was sponsored by RTX, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting STEM education and fostering innovation in the UAE and beyond. The hybrid annual event brought together exceptional undergraduate talent from around the world to present breakthrough research and creative solutions across 27 academic disciplines, including engineering, business, education, law, and health sciences.

This year’s competition drew 650 research submissions from approximately 1,300 students representing 105 universities across 14 countries, reaffirming URIC’s position as the largest undergraduate research platform in the GCC and MENA region. The event celebrated a diverse range of pioneering projects, including innovations in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Biomedical Engineering and Clinical Sciences, Cybersecurity, Finance, Fintech, E-commerce, and Digital Marketing, Sustainable and Renewable Energy, highlighting the breadth and depth of innovation led by undergraduate students.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, commented: “URIC continues to shine a spotlight on the ingenuity and research excellence of our youth. At ADU, we are deeply committed to fostering a culture of discovery that empowers students to drive meaningful change. Through initiatives like URIC, we bridge academia with real-world impact - nurturing young innovators who will shape the UAE’s future as a knowledge-based, sustainable economy. RTX's sustained partnership with URIC has been invaluable in providing students with the resources and opportunities to translate their innovative ideas into tangible solutions. Their commitment directly contributes to the development of a skilled workforce ready to tackle future challenges.”

He added: “We are immensely proud of all participating students and grateful to the faculty mentors, judges, and strategic partners who help bring this event to life each year.”

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation, and Academic Development at Abu Dhabi University, said: “This year’s competition has hosted startup companies and witnessed significant interest from stakeholders, including government agencies, the private sector, and venture capital firms. Students were actively involved in various aspects of innovation and entrepreneurship. This is a significant experience for students, helping them mature to a competitive level by gaining hands-on expertise.”

Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates, an RTX business, stated: "We are proud to partner with Abu Dhabi University for the third consecutive year and cultivate the next generation of STEM talent through URIC. By fostering a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and providing opportunities for students to develop advanced solutions through research, we aim to support the UAE's ongoing efforts to diversify the economy and build a thriving, knowledge-based future."

In addition to the core research competition, ADU reintroduced the dedicated Innovation Track, open to UAE-based students with high-potential business ideas. Three winning teams were awarded seed funding, mentorship from industry leaders, and access to ADU’s incubation hub to support the development of viable, market-ready ventures.

Now in its twelfth year, URIC has become a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi University’s commitment to championing youth-driven research and entrepreneurship. The competition aligns closely with the UAE’s vision to empower emerging talent, foster knowledge creation, and build a more inclusive and sustainable future. In 2024, URIC attracted nearly 600 research submissions spanning 27 disciplines, with participation from 1,400 students representing 78 universities across 16 countries in the MENA region and beyond. Delivered in a hybrid format, the competition continues to grow its global reach while cultivating a vibrant platform for students to innovate, collaborate, and lead.

For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks fourth in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to the 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 79 places.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Reem Al Taiertaie@webershandwick.com