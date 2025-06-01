Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Museums, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Qatar and Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar, successfully concluded "Doha Climate Talks: Climate Diplomacy in Action" yesterday at Msheireb Museums, bringing together over 100 distinguished participants to address urgent climate challenges through diplomatic cooperation.

The high-level event established Doha as a significant platform for climate diplomacy in the Middle East region, featuring high-level policymakers, climate experts, and youth platform representatives in meaningful dialogue across three dynamic discussion sessions covering climate diplomacy, women's role in climate leadership, and youth activism in climate action.

The event witnessed high-level attendance, including H.E. Dr. Barbara Hendricks, Former Federal Minister of Germany; H.E. Lothar Freischlader, Ambassador of Germany to Qatar; H.E. Shane Flanagan, Ambassador of Australia to Qatar; H.E. Dr. M. Mustafa Göksu, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Qatar; H.E. Erika Bernhard, Ambassador of Austria to Qatar; and H.E. Mahir Aliyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Qatar. The event was also distinguished by official representation from the embassies of France, the United Arab Emirates, Tajikistan, and Switzerland.

H.E. Lothar Freischlader, Ambassador of Germany to Qatar, highlighted the importance of diplomacy in turning ambition into collective action: "Whether it is through global frameworks like the Paris Agreement or regional partnerships, climate diplomacy is not just about negotiations, it’s about solidarity, responsibility, optimism and action.”

Abdulla Al-Naama, General Manager of Msheireb Museums, said: "Hosting these vital discussions at Msheireb Museums demonstrates our role as a platform for meaningful conversations that tackle the pressing issues of our times. At Msheireb Museums, and especially within Bin Jelmood House, sustainability is not just a theme—it's a guiding principle embedded in our narrative and our surroundings. This is reflected in the very design of Msheireb Downtown Doha, one of the world's most sustainable cities. Hosting the Doha Climate Talks here feels especially meaningful, aligning perfectly with our commitment to climate awareness and responsible urban living."

The event addressed region-specific challenges including water security, renewable energy transition, and sustainable urban development, with particular focus on the critical role of women and youth in climate leadership. The discussions highlighted innovative approaches to climate diplomacy and the importance of multi-stakeholder partnerships in accelerating climate action.

The event aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and demonstrates the country's commitment to environmental sustainability, as exemplified by Msheireb Downtown Doha, which serves as a living testament to sustainable urban development.

