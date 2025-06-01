KUWAIT CITY – Emphasizing Kuwait’s commitment to digital transformation and innovation, the American Chamber of Commerce in Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait) , successfully co-hosted with the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) the third edition of the prestigious Future of AI Forum. Under the theme, “Reimagining Kuwait’s Legal & Logistics Systems,” the event convened high-level executives, policymakers, senior legal professionals, and global technology leaders on Thursday, May 22nd, at the KFAS headquarters in Kuwait City.

Generously supported by SAP as the Gold Sponsor and Al-Tamimi & Company as the Silver Sponsor, the forum provided an influential platform to discuss practical AI integration into critical infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, with a special focus on generative and agentic AI. These discussions are pivotal to achieving the objectives outlined in Kuwait Vision 2035 and the forthcoming National AI Strategy.

In his opening remarks, Alaeddine Karim, Chair of AmCham Kuwait’s IT & Cybersecurity Focus Group, highlighted AI’s critical role in enhancing operational efficiencies, improving decision-making processes, and fostering sustainable economic growth. He contextualized the forum's relevance to Kuwait's broader national agenda for digital transformation.

AI in Logistics: Breaking Bottlenecks and Digitizing Ports

The first panel, titled “Smarter Supply Chains: From Generative Planning to Agentic Execution,” focused on AI-driven solutions addressing challenges in shipping, customs, and port management. Moderated by Naeem Mirza, CEO of AI Doctrine and a regional leader in cybersecurity and digital transformation, the panel featured: H.E. Sheikh Fahad Khaled Al-Sabah, Acting Supervisor of Operations & Technical Support, Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA), Dr. Tarek Shaalan, Regional Travel & Transportation Executive Advisor (SAP), Sudesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director (GAC Kuwait), and Ajish Thomas, Head of IT (DHL Express Kuwait).

Panelists examined AI-driven predictave forecasting, real-time analytics to prevent port congestion, streamline customs processes, and transforming legacy infrastructure, alongside collaborative initiatives between public and private sectors. Real-time case studies demonstrated transformative impacts, notably Kuwait Ports Authority’s initiatives aimed at digitizing port operations and significantly reducing logistical bottlenecks.

Adding to the discussion, Sundus Bushahri, Managing Director of SAP Kuwait, noted:

“In light of Kuwait Vision 2035, AI is no longer a futuristic ambition—it is a present-day driver of transformation. In the logistics sector, business AI can accelerate customs clearance procedures, enhance fleet management, and improve coordination across ports, borders, and supply chains. At SAP, we closely collaborate with our partners in the public and private sectors to build intelligent, adaptable systems that elevate efficiency and drive economic growth. By working together, we can create a flexible, sustainable logistics network that is globally competitive.”

AI in Law: From Legal Research to Digital Courtrooms

The second panel, “Law, Liability & Logic: Agentic AI in Kuwait’s Legal System,” explored generative and angetic AI’s role in modernizing legal practices, compliance frameworks, and judicial processes. Moderated by Khaled Al-Rashed, CEO of Oqood.ai and a pioneer in legal tech solutions, the panel included: David Yates, Partner and Head of Digital & Data (Al-Tamimi & Company), Dr. Ammar Al-Husaini, Senior Director in Strategic Partnerships (Impulse International), Abdulkarim Al-Mutawa, Member of the International Relations Committee (Kuwait Lawyers Association), and Ghassan Salha, Technology Lead (Microsoft).

Key discussions covered AI in contract review, legal research, regulatory compliance, and AI-driven innovations like digital courtrooms to improve access to justice while reducing administrative burdens, time, and costs. Panelists underscored the urgent need for robust legal frameworks addressing AI accountability, ethical guidelines, and standards for implementation, closely aligned with Kuwait Central Agency for Information Technology’s draft Kuwait National AI Strategy 2025-2028.

A Collaborative Step Toward AI Readiness

Each panel included live polling and interactive Q&A sessions, allowing attendees to explore sector-specific adoption challenges, data governance concerns, and the readiness of institutions to engage with AI tools.

The event concluded with an official recognition ceremony, celebrating panelists, sponsors, and key contributors, followed by a networking reception. AmCham Kuwait reaffirmed its ongoing dedication to responsible AI implementation and collaboration between governmental and corporate stakeholders to further Kuwait’s national innovation goals.

About ABCK-AmCham Kuwait

A non-profit organization operating since 1985, composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interests in Kuwait. For more information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on our social media channel @abck1985.