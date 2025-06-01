Sharjah: A stunning collection of gold and diamond jewellery designed and carefully handcrafted by twenty Emirati female designers has caught the eyes of jewellery enthusiasts visiting the 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, set to conclude tomorrow, Saturday, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Their creations, blending global appeal with Emirati heritage, were featured under the “Emirati Goldsmiths” platform, an initiative by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) aimed at empowering local talent by connecting them with over 500 participating exhibitors from across the region and the world.

This year, the “Emirati Goldsmiths” platform saw new participation from designers across the UAE, who presented jewellery collections rooted in the nation’s environment and cultural heritage. Crafted from gold and gemstones, the designs incorporated traditional “Talli” handicrafts by productive families in innovative and modern styles.

Among the standout pieces are the “Zayed Lantern,” the “Palm Necklace,” the “Well” design, and the “Emirati Dama’a,” each distinguished by exceptional craftsmanship and creative excellence.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasised the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting young Emirati talents and expanding their role in the national economy, with a special focus on the dynamic gold and jewellery sector.

He highlighted the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform as a strategic initiative aligned with this objective, now serving as a central hub for nurturing female designers. The platform currently includes approximately 400 members from all emirates.

For his part, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show continues to solidify its position as a leading regional and global destination in the jewellery and watch industry. He praised the notable presence of Emirati women designers this year, highlighting the high caliber of their creative work.

Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, said that the platform the platform remains committed to empowering Emirati women designers by offering them a supportive and innovation-driven environment.

“This year, we have witnessed a significant progress of several returning participants who have become key exhibitors in the show and successfully established their own brands with strong local market positioning. This achievement is a key indicator of the Platform’s success and its positive influence on the professional growth of its members,” she added.

Mohra Al Muhairbi, founder of Noul Jewellery, marked her debut participation in the exhibition by launching distinctive collections that blend Emirati heritage with contemporary design. Her creations include standout pieces including the “Zayed Lamp” and the “Emirati Dama’a” which incorporates the traditional “Talli” motif, crafted in gold and embellished with precious stones.

Designer Sawsan Al Jaberi from Abu Dhabi explained that her creations were inspired by the “water well,” symbolising strength, depth, and hope, values she translated into elegant pieces using 18-karat gold and carefully curated gemstones.

Meanwhile, Mira Youssef Al-Muhairi, the youngest participant in the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform, presented a new gold piece shaped like a palm tree. She conceived the design during a visit to Khalid Lagoon in Sharjah, drawing from the natural scenery and the reflection of palms to create a modern piece that artistically embodies the Emirati landscape.

