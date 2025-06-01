Sharjah: The 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), features a distinguished presence by the Italian pavilion that unveiled a rare collection of handcrafted diamond and jewellery pieces.

Designed by some of Italy’s most celebrated designers, the collection was revealed in Sharjah for the first time, drawing wide attention from global luxury jewellery connoisseurs.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, visited the Italian pavilion, accompanied by H.E Mohamed Rashid Ali Demas, SCCI Board Member; H.E Ali Hilal Al Hazami, SCCI Board Member; and Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI's Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths platform.

The attendees explored the Italian pavilion's offerings, which encompassed a wide array of premium jewellery designs showcasing rare gemstones, including pure diamonds, vivid blue sapphires, and captivating emeralds, as well as meticulously crafted pieces made from 18-karat gold and superior-grade natural diamonds.

The Italian pavilion at the 55th edition of the exhibition featured the participation of around 50 brands, marking a 15% growth over the previous edition. This makes Italy stand as the largest international presence at this year's show, which concludes tomorrow, Sunday.

This expansion reflects Italy’s growing global stature as the third-largest global supplier and leading European exporter of jewellery to the UAE, with exports surpassing €1.22 billion in 2024.

In his remarks, Al Owais praised the solid economic and commercial ties between the UAE and Italy. He noted that the steady rise in Italian participation at the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show underscores the UAE’s strategic role as a dynamic global trade hub and a key gateway to regional markets.

He added that the increasing number of Italian exhibitors is a testament to the rising investor confidence in the competitive business climate of Sharjah and the UAE at large.

Italian exhibitors noted that that this year’s collections were custom-designed and produced exclusively for the exhibition, with each piece offered in highly limited editions, typically no more than two per design. This exclusivity caters to discerning clients seeking rarity, sophistication, and superior quality. They also affirmed that all displayed items are entirely handcrafted, which significantly enhances the intrinsic value of each piece.

In February 2025, Italy recorded jewellery exports of €238 million to the UAE, a 24% increase compared to the same period in 2024, maintaining a 5% share of the total import market. Italy continues to rank among the UAE's top suppliers of fine jewellery, a testament to the enduring appeal of Italian design and craftsmanship.

