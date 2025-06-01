Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition Concludes in Al Ain

The closing ceremony saw sponsors and partners recognised, and further partnerships forged to promote innovation in the agricultural sector.

Amna Al Dahak:

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is committed to supporting farmers with programmes and initiatives that help develop farms and increase production while improving quality and competitiveness.

With the support of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Al Ain has become a key agricultural hub in the UAE, contributing significantly to the country’s sustainable food security.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition is a cornerstone for developing a technologically advanced and innovative agricultural sector in the UAE.

Our strategic aim is for agriculture to become a key driver of sustainable and inclusive development across the Emirates.

The Emirati farmer is at the heart of our efforts, and we are committed to empowering them with knowledge and modern technologies.

Al Ain: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has affirmed that, with the backing of the UAE's wise leadership, the nation is making significant strides in supporting farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs to enhance sustainable food security. Her Excellency noted that the inaugural Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition marks an important step towards developing a technologically advanced and innovative agricultural sector in the UAE.

Her Excellency’s comments came at the close of the first Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, The event, organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, took place over four days, from 28th to 31st May, at the ADNEC Al Ain Centre.

The event saw widespread participation from government and private sector entities, academic and research institutions, start-ups, local farmers, and the community, achieving considerable success in showcasing the latest agricultural innovations, strengthening strategic partnerships, and supporting the UAE's vision for a secure and sustainable food future.

Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak highlighted that the UAE's agricultural sector and farmers receive ongoing support from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. His Highness prioritises empowering farmers through various programmes and initiatives aimed at helping them improve their farms, boost production, and enhance quality and competitiveness.

Her Excellency emphasised that, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the city of Al Ain has become a vital agricultural hub in the UAE. Its strong agricultural potential positions it to play a larger role in boosting the sector and supporting sustainable national food security. Al Ain now serves as a national model for modern agriculture, making it the ideal host for the first UAE Agricultural Conference and Exhibition.

During the closing ceremony, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak expressed her pride and gratitude for the success of the conference and exhibition, thanking all those who had contributed to the success of this national event.

Speaking about the conference's outcomes, Dr. Al Dahak explained: "We have witnessed how science and hard work can transform challenges into opportunities, and how the desert can be turned into a green oasis thanks to the will and determination of the people of this nation. The unique products and innovative initiatives we have seen are testament to our ability to grow and develop our agricultural sector, and to continue making progress towards achieving sustainable food security."

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak emphasised the vital role of Emirati farmers, saying: "At the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, we believe that Emirati farmers are at the heart of our efforts, and we are committed to empowering them with knowledge and modern technologies."

Looking to the future, Her Excellency added: "I am confident and optimistic that we will continue to strengthen our partnerships, launch new initiatives, and achieve further successes that benefit our nation. Our strategic goal is to make agriculture a key driver of sustainable and inclusive development across the Emirates."

Her Excellency Al Dahak affirmed the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment's commitment to building on the success of this inaugural event, ensuring that the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition becomes a pivotal annual event that contributes to the development of the agricultural sector, strengthens partnerships between the public and private sectors, young people, entrepreneurs, and all members of the community, leading to a secure and sustainable food future for generations to come.

Sponsors and Partners Recognised

At the close of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025, Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak recognised the strategic partners and official sponsors of the event, in acknowledgement of their efforts and significant support, and their vital contribution to the success of its first edition.

In a statement, Dr. Al Dahak said: "I extend my sincere thanks to all the sponsors, partners, farmers, and creative young people, the lifeblood of this vital sector. The successes achieved demonstrate the ability of our agriculture to transform and innovate to achieve sustainable food security, and we are committed to empowering Emirati farmers and supporting the sustainability of the sector. We are now seeing the start of a continuous journey towards more sustainable agriculture, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. We look forward to further successes that serve our nation and fulfil the aspirations of the UAE community."

Strategic Platform for Innovation and Collaboration

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition provided a leading strategic platform for sharing knowledge and showcasing the latest technologies and innovations in the agricultural sector. The comprehensive programme included over 75 speakers in more than 20 talks, panel discussions, and workshops covering all aspects of modern and sustainable agriculture. The event also saw active participation from 22 government federal and local government entities involved in the agriculture and food sector, alongside over 40 private sector companies, and more than 20 start-ups working in agritech. From the academic side, four national universities contributed their research capabilities, in addition to participation of several schools, with more than 1,000 students taking part in events and community workshops.