Dubai, UAE – Myplant & Garden Middle East, the region’s first and only international B2B trade fair dedicated to ornamental horticulture, is gaining significant traction ahead of its debut at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from 15–17 November 2025. With major industry players confirming participation, the event is poised to become a vital gateway for businesses aligned with the GCC’s expanding green development agenda.

Showcasing six key sectors—landscape design and infrastructure, plant production, containers and furnishings, greenhouse and irrigation technology, floral installations, and digital services—Myplant & Garden Middle East offers a comprehensive platform for innovation, procurement, and partnership across the green value chain.

Driven by growing demand for climate-resilient urban planning, smart greening, and sustainable landscaping, the event is attracting strong interest from global and regional leaders. Confirmed exhibitors include Tanseeq Investment Group, Desert Group, and Planters Group—key players in the Gulf’s horticultural and landscaping ecosystem. Supported by ITA – Italian Trade Agency and other international partners, the fair will offer direct access to buyers and developers from the GCC, Africa, and Asia.

“As the GCC undergoes a pivotal green transformation, Myplant & Garden Middle East is proud to lead the movement,” said Valeria Randazzo, CEO. “With governments prioritizing sustainable development, our platform enables global and regional players to connect, innovate, and shape the landscapes of tomorrow.”

Aligned with national roadmaps such as the UAE Green Agenda 2030, Saudi Vision 2030, and the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, Myplant & Garden Middle East is set to become the region’s leading commercial forum for sustainable growth in urban and ornamental greening.

Myplant & Garden Middle East Green Expo is the region’s premier B2B event dedicated to the horticulture, floriculture, landscaping, and urban green sectors. Organised by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the expo builds on the international success of Myplant & Garden – International Green Expo in Milan, Italy. It serves as a dynamic platform for businesses, professionals, and institutions to explore innovations, forge partnerships, and drive sustainability in the Middle East’s rapidly growing green industry.

As cities in the region expand their commitment to sustainable urban development and climate adaptation, the expo brings together key industry players, including nursery and greenhouse suppliers, landscape architects, urban planners, environmental policymakers, and technology providers. Attendees will gain access to cutting-edge solutions in green infrastructure, smart irrigation, eco-friendly materials, and urban forestry, aligning with the region’s ambitious green transformation goals.

The event will feature exhibitions, specialised conferences, B2B matchmaking sessions, and networking opportunities with industry leaders from across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. With the UAE’s position as a global hub for business and innovation, Myplant & Garden Middle East Green Expo is set to become a key reference point for green professionals and companies looking to expand their presence in the region.

