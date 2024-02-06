Overweight individuals face heightened vulnerability—25-50% more prone to injuries in emergencies

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE- RAK Hospital continues its dedication to community well-being with the latest Obefit webinar, an integral component of RAK Hospital’s ongoing RAK Biggest Weight Loss Challenge 2024. The webinar, themed 'Burning Calories & Good Health,' delved into essential insights for a healthier lifestyle.

Conducted by Professor Adrian Kennedy, Chief Wellness Officer at RAK Hospital, the significance of burning calories as a cornerstone in the journey of weight loss and overall well-being was emphasized. The webinar aimed to impart practical knowledge, empowering individuals with an understanding of the role calories play in achieving a healthier life.

Professor Kennedy provided insights on the ‘6 Rules of Good Health’:

1. Annual Medical Check: Professor Kennedy highlighted the silent nature of modern ailments, such as High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Heart ailments, & Cancer. He stressed the importance of an Annual Medical Check & Routine health checks in uncovering underlying health issues, making it a vital component in managing and preventing complications for individuals grappling with obesity.

2. Eating a Healthy Diet: With less than 40% of the global population adhering to a balanced diet, Professor Kennedy provided nuanced rules for maintaining a healthy diet. He emphasized the importance of calorie balance, choosing natural foods over processed options, and incorporating raw vegetables and seasonal fruits into daily meals. The focus was on optimal nutrition and the avoidance of processed foods, known contributors to various health issues, including cancer.

He emphasized that daily food intake must accompany daily physical activity and exercise. His rule in balancing calories was that if the individual did not exercise on any given day, they should skip one major meal, preferably dinner, to balance daily calorie intake and output.

3. Daily Moderate Exercise: Professor Kennedy mentioned that there was no better medicine than exercise and that exercise had proved beneficial in combating almost all chronic diseases. The Obesity Medical Association's (OMA) guidelines of 30-60 minutes of low-impact, moderate-intensity exercises were highlighted for improved health and weight management. The components of an exercise program, including stamina, strength, and mobility exercises, were explained to showcase the holistic benefits of regular physical activity.

Stamina strengthened the heart, Improved blood circulation, and increased the lung capacity. Strength benefitted the muscles, bones, and ligaments, and Mobility exercises improved joint movement and flexibility.

Specifically for obese persons, Professor Kennedy recommended walking, swimming, and cycling, 3-6 days a week for 30 minutes for stamina. For increasing muscular strength, he suggested light weight gym exercises for 30 mins 2-3 days a week. For body flexibility, he proposed free hand exercises, pilates, or yoga, to be done 2-3 days a week. Yoga was particularly good for keeping the internal organs healthy and balancing hormones.

4. Stress Relaxation & Sleep: Professor Kennedy delved into the impact of stress on individuals, especially those struggling with obesity. More than 74% of Adults have stress, and over 33% have sleep problems. High levels of stress and insufficient sleep result in disrupted hormonal activity in the body, causing a plethora of problems ranging from headaches, insomnia, anxiety, depression, asthma, digestive problems, arthritis, sexual dysfunction, endocrine problems, hypertension, diabetes, heart problems, and much more. In addition, specific to obese persons, he mentioned that stress has been connected with comfort eating and weight gain in individuals. Also, that sleep apnea, snoring, and disturbed sleep are common in overweight individuals.

During relaxation, meditation, and sleep, the brain is in a low-frequency alpha and delta state. It is during this period that the brain releases endorphins and healing hormones that heal the body. This is why 8 hours of sleep is so important. Factors that impair sleep include stress, alcohol, TV before bedtime, a late-night meal, and other environmental factors. To get the mandated 7-8 hours of sleep, it is important to get to bed at least two hours before midnight. The room temperature should be comfortable, and the room quiet and dimly lit, and your mind relaxed and quiet.

5. Smoking & Alcohol: More than 45% of adult Males in the UAE smoke, and globally more than 25% of adults drink alcohol in some form daily. Smoking is the leading cause of cancer, and excess alcohol drinking is a major factor in the disruption in family life. As regards obese individuals, the effects of smoking and alcohol on the body are even greater. Obese individuals who either smoke or drink alcohol daily have a reduced lifespan of about 15 years. Simply put, Obesity along with smoking or alcohol doubles the health risk for cancer, cirrhosis, and other diseases. Professor Kennedy advised that for obese individuals, it was as important to lose weight as it was to quit smoking and alcohol. The lifestyle methods of managing these addictions included cutting down the daily intake over time and finally quitting, or even quitting instantly with family support.

Professor Kennedy emphasized the need for lifestyle changes and recommended modern medical interventions for increased success in quitting these habits.

6. Safety: Safety takes center stage in injury prevention across Automobiles, Occupation, Home, and Recreation. Overweight individuals face heightened vulnerability—25-50% more prone to injuries in emergencies, and workplace claims surge by 68%. Common injuries include lower back issues, affecting knees, wrists, and ankles. Tailored safety measures are crucial, spanning safety belts, helmets, gloves, and non-slip rugs. Fostering a secure environment demands acknowledging and addressing the distinctive safety needs of the overweight population.

Aligned with RAK Hospital's commitment to community welfare, the Obefit webinar seeks to empower individuals with knowledge and practical strategies for a healthier and happier life. By providing comprehensive insights and actionable steps, the hospital aims to contribute to building a healthier and more informed society.

