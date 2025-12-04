DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Emerson, a global leader in automation technology and software, has opened registration for Emerson Exchange 2026, taking place May 19-21 at the Dubai World Trade Center. The company’s flagship users’ conference – being held in the Middle East for the first time – will bring together professionals from across the global industrial automation community to envision, shape and co-create the next era of innovation.

“With the theme ‘Imagine the Next’, this year’s users conference will call on delegates to look beyond today’s wave of digital transformation and envision the breakthroughs that will define tomorrow’s operations,” said Liam Hurley, president, Middle East & Africa at Emerson. “Our customers are striving to make faster, smarter decisions, advance toward truly autonomous operations and unlock new levels of performance and value. Exchange will provide them with the inspiration and insight they need to realize these goals.”

Set to attract more than 2,000 attendees from over 50 countries, Emerson Exchange 2026 will be a dynamic forum for innovation, collaboration and learning. Delegates can network with peers, industry leaders and Emerson experts to explore how advanced automation technologies are driving demonstrable gains in reliability, productivity and sustainability performance.

The conference will feature over 300 expert-led presentations across multiple tracks, covering topics such as intelligent automation, safety excellence, production optimization, asset performance and reliability, sustainability and energy transition, and modernization projects. A 5,000 square-meter interactive technology expo will showcase the latest innovations from Emerson and its partners, providing an immersive look into the future of automation.

A diverse range of user case studies will showcase how cutting-edge technologies are solving real-world challenges and maximizing return on investment. Complementing these technical sessions, a series of executive panels will explore the forces shaping the industry, including sustainability, digital transformation and workforce development.

Hands-on training courses, with over 600 seats available, will foster personal and professional development, while specialized forums for key industries such as oil and gas, refining, chemical, power, life sciences, and metals and mining will address the global energy transition, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other emerging priorities.

“Companies across the Middle East region are embracing next-generation automation technologies to drive transformational improvements in operational efficiency, safety, reliability and sustainability,” said Hurley. “Their ambition to accelerate innovation and position the region as a global hub for advanced manufacturing makes Dubai the perfect setting for Emerson Exchange 2026, with its focus on sharing expertise and building a smarter, more connected world.”

For full details on the agenda and to secure a place at the event, visit Emerson.com/Exchange2026.

Media: Contacts: Emerson Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:

Join the Emerson Exchange 365 Community

Connect with Emerson via X Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, control systems and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

