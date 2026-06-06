Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Eid in Dubai has concluded after delivering a citywide programme of shopping, dining, entertainment and family experiences, with the 3-Day Super Sale (3DSS) serving as one of the campaign’s key retail highlights. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the wider Eid in Dubai programme brought together a diverse calendar of activities across the city from 22 to 31 May, helping residents and visitors make the most of the holiday period.

Running from 27 to 31 May, this year’s extended edition of 3DSS during the Eid Al Adha holiday brought shoppers discounts of up to 90% across more than 500 brands and 2,500 outlets, reinforcing 3DSS as one of the key sales moments in the Dubai Retail Calendar.

The retail event was a key highlight of the wider Eid in Dubai programme, which brought together shopping promotions, family entertainment, cultural experiences, dining offers, hotel stays and community activations across the city from 22 to 31 May.

Alongside the retail offers, Eid in Dubai delivered a packed programme of experiences across the city, including the extended edition of Dubai Restaurant Week, family entertainment, live performances, cultural activations, hotel and staycation offers, and gaming experiences through the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF). Together, these experiences created a vibrant atmosphere across Dubai, encouraging residents and visitors to explore different destinations throughout the holiday period.

Malls and shopping centres citywide reported strong activity during the period, as shoppers took advantage of sizeable discounts across all retail categories, including fashion, beauty, home, tech, jewellery and many more. Beyond retail, Eid in Dubai created a lively citywide atmosphere, with destinations across the city welcoming families and visitors through live entertainment, mall activations, roaming performances, children’s activities, cultural showcases and festive experiences designed for all ages. Dubai is renowned for its unbeatable shopping experience and the 3DSS took that to a new level with shopper engagement increased through pricing, promotions, entertainment, as well as prize draws and giveaways.

The wider Eid in Dubai programme also featured a strong line-up of concerts, live entertainment and community activations that added to the festive atmosphere across the city. Highlights included the sold-out concert by Majid Al Mohandis at Coca-Cola Arena and strong attendance at Adam’s live performance at Dubai Opera, alongside roaming entertainment and family experiences across malls and destinations. Government and community-led initiatives also brought families together during Eid, including complimentary ice cream distributions at public parks, cultural workshops and activities at Etihad Museum, and the “Eid Fuwala” experience at Khawaneej Walk celebrating Emirati traditions and hospitality.

Adding further value during the campaign period, shoppers also had the opportunity to participate in Win Your Home in Dubai Campaign. A citywide initiative, jointly led by DFRE and Dubai Chambers, it offers shoppers the chance to make their dreams come true and own one of 12 Binghatti Developers residential units. By spending AED 500, consumers are entered into a draw to win one of the incredible properties, with every additional AED 500 offering another opportunity to enter. The campaign runs until the end of August with one home given away each week, so there is still lots of time to enter.

Elsewhere, shoppers in participating malls across the city earned the opportunity to share AED 200,000 in cash when they spent AED 200. And prudent purchases made their spend go even further when using one of many popular loyalty programmes including, BLUE Rewards, SHARE, Amber, Tickit, AURA, Privilege Plus, MUSE, Shukran, Club Apparel and Skywards Everyday to earn cashback, rewards points, discounts and miles. Together, these offers added another layer of value to the Eid holiday period, encouraging residents and visitors to explore Dubai’s malls, retail destinations and family attractions throughout the long weekend.

Together, these retail promotions, dining experiences, staycation offers, entertainment programmes and rewards initiatives reinforced Eid in Dubai’s position as one of the city’s most anticipated seasonal campaigns, delivering value for consumers while supporting businesses across multiple sectors.

Discussing the success of this season’s 3DSS, Mohammed Feras Arayqat - Acting Vice President - Retail Calendar and Promotions at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The 3-Day Super Sale continues to deliver on multiple levels, for consumers, retailers, and the City on a wider strategic level. Aligned with the Eid Al Adha holiday period, we have seen a hugely positive impact from the campaign across the city as shoppers flocked to our malls and shopping centres looking to take advantage of this huge moment in our retail calendar. Through increased consumer engagement, we have injected a boost to the entire retail ecosystem and enhanced the city’s reputation as a premier global shopping destination. This directly aligns with our overall strategic approach in advancing the economic output of Dubai’s retail and tourism offerings.”

Hussain Moosa, Managing Director, Mall of the Emirates, said: “The latest edition of the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) generated strong momentum across Mall of the Emirates, with high levels of shopper engagement and strong participation from our retail partners throughout the extended campaign period. Events like 3DSS continue to play an important role in driving retail activity across Dubai, while also reinforcing Mall of the Emirates’ position as a leading lifestyle and shopping destination for residents and visitors alike.”

Hayssam Hajjar, executive director of Asset Management at Al Futtaim, said: “The 3-Day Super Sale continues to play an important role in driving retail momentum across Dubai, and this year’s extended format enabled sustained engagement across the destination. At Dubai Festival City Mall, we recorded a 9% year-on-year increase in footfall, reflecting the continued strength of consumer demand for integrated, experience-led destinations.

What continues to differentiate Dubai Festival City Mall is the way our retail, dining, entertainment, and waterfront experiences work together as one connected ecosystem, increasing dwell time, deepening customer engagement, and ultimately driving stronger commercial performance for our tenants while contributing to Dubai’s wider retail economy.”

Nisreen Boustani PR & Corporate Communication Manager, Mercato & Town Centre Jumeira, added: “During the 3DSS period, both Mercato Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah recorded a strong uplift in footfall and shoppers’ engagement, with visitor numbers increasing by 35%. This growth was clearly reflected in improved sales performance across a wide range of retailers, highlighting the campaign’s effectiveness in driving customer interest and enhancing the overall retail experience.

Participating stores across both malls actively supported the 3DSS campaign through a combination of online and offline promotional channels, which further strengthened visibility and engagement.

The extension of the campaign to a five-day period further amplified its impact, sustaining momentum and enabling deeper customer interaction. Overall, 3DSS continues to play a vital role in driving retail performance and supporting broader retail growth across Dubai.”

To look back on the highlights of this year’s event, visit the 3-Day Super Sale website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

For more information and the latest updates, visit 3DaySuperSale.com and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

For media inquiries, contact dfre@sevenmmedia.ae

ABOUT 3DSS - MAY 2026 EDITION:

3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) – May Edition 2026 is a citywide retail event across Dubai, bringing together malls and e-commerce platforms for a limited-time citywide retail campaign running over a concentrated promotional period during Eid in Dubai. Featuring discounts of up to 90% off,3DSS delivers unmissable deals in fashion, electronics, lifestyle, dining, and more across the city, turning it into a key retail moment for residents, families, and visitors.

ABOUT DUBAI FESTIVALS AND RETAIL ESTABLISHMENT:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping, and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae