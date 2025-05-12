The sixth edition of the "Egy Beauty Africa" exhibition, the largest international event for cosmetics, hair and skin care products, perfumes, essential oils, as well as cleaning products, chemicals, and packaging materials, will take place over three days at the Egypt International Exhibition Center.

This event is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport, Industry, and Investment and Foreign Trade from May 24th to May 26th.

This year, the exhibition will also feature the "Det Chem Africa" and "Egy Perfume Africa" exhibitions, with participation from over 150 exhibiting companies, including major firms in perfumes, essential oils, raw materials, cleaning products, and packaging.

More than 350 companies from 22 countries will participate, specializing in cosmetics, hair and skin care, perfumes, essential oils, cleaning products, chemicals, and packaging materials.

Over 25,000 trade visitors from various nationalities are expected to attend.

The sixth edition will include several accompanying events, such as a perfume museum competition, special audience awards, a nail competition, live hair care demonstrations, and a conference on cleaning products, chemicals, and perfumes.

The exhibition aims to create export opportunities for participating companies and factories through a pre-arranged business coordination program. The exhibition will host a large number of consumers and importers from African countries and the Middle East, allowing them to meet exhibitors, learn about their products, and conduct business deals, thereby enabling exhibitors to establish and expand their presence in African and Arab markets.

Engineer Ashraf Imam, the exhibition director, stated that the event aims to gather the largest number of exhibitors and stakeholders in the cosmetics, perfumes, and cleaning sectors under one roof. Over three days, there will be direct visits between exhibitors and interested parties, showcasing innovations and developments in the cosmetics, perfumes, and cleaning industries, along with special events, live demonstrations, and competitions designed specifically for exhibitors and visitors. The exhibition also facilitates the opening of commercial and export channels and the establishment of deals between exhibiting companies and visitors, including traders, suppliers, agents, and distributors.

It's worth noting that "Egy Beauty Africa" has firmly established itself on the map of specialized exhibitions in this field and has become the ideal and unique platform in Egypt and Africa, bringing together the major companies and factories in the cosmetics, perfumes, and cleaning sectors.