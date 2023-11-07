United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, is hosting the 41st International Conference and Exhibition of The International Committee for Study of Bauxite, Alumina & Aluminium (ICSOBA) in Dubai this week.

ICSOBA is the largest annual technical forum in the global aluminium industry.

The three-day event in Dubai - the biggest edition ever - brings over 190 international contributions and 168 technical presentations in four, parallel streams focusing on advancing sector decarbonisation and further sustainability.

As a global leader in aluminium smelting technology development, EGA will share over 20 papers detailing findings and solutions to address complex industrial challenges, including both EGA papers and papers co-authored with academics or suppliers.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: "Technology development has for decades been a source of global competitive advantage at EGA, and a commercial opportunity. Our bold aspiration is to innovate the future of aluminium production, and that is why we are hosting ICSOBA in the UAE. Convening the best technical minds in aluminium in Dubai will help our industry tackle some of its most complex challenges."

The conference is taking place between 5 - 9 November 2023 in Dubai. This edition marks the second time ICSOBA takes place in Dubai and the fifth time in the Middle East.

EGA has developed its own aluminium smelting technology in the UAE for more than 30 years. EGA was the first UAE industrial company to license its core process technology internationally. DX+ Ultra, EGA’s latest fully-industrialised technology, was licensed to Aluminium Bahrain in 2016 for their potline 6 expansion project, and was used for the upgrade of five pilot reduction cells at Indonesia’s INALUM.

All EGA’s aluminium smelter expansions since the 1990s have used the company’s own UAE-developed technology. EGA has retrofitted all its older production lines.

For more information about the 41st International Conference and Exhibition of ICSOBA, please visit https://icsoba.org/2023/

