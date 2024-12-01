An extra day of incredible discounts in celebration of Eid Al Etihad 53 promises additional savings for everyone until 2 December

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai’s biggest shopping weekend, the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS), has kick-started the ultimate citywide retail spree with unbelievable bargains of up to 90 per cent now on offer at over 500 top brands across more than 3,000 outlets. Adding to the excitement this season is an additional day of mega savings in celebration of Eid Al Etihad 53, giving shoppers even more reasons to bag their favourite brands at unbeatable prices until 2 December.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), 3DSS is the perfect chance to snag world-renowned brands and local favourites with extraordinary discounts. For four thrilling days, not-to-be-missed savings can be found across fashion, beauty, accessories, home, lifestyle, electronics, jewellery, watches, and much more.

Here's a glimpse of some of the brands offering shoppers the chance for huge savings…

FASHION & BEAUTY PICKS

From global beauty brands to everyday clothing essentials, now is the best time to bag clothing and beauty at jaw-dropping prices. Amazing offers await Abercrombie & Fitch, Charlotte Tilbury, GAP, Khaadi, Kate Spade, KIKO Milano, Maje, MISSONI, Nine West, Stradivarius, Skechers, Tory Burch, and many more fabulous fashion and beauty brands.

HOME & KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Now is the ideal time to get homes ready for the season’s gatherings. Big-name brands are extending incredible discounts to help households with everything they need - from homeware essentials to big ticket furniture and special celebratory decor, including Homes R Us, Jashanmal, Lakeland, Pan Home, Speedex, Tavola, The One, and Williams Sonoma, plus many more.

HIGH-TECH GADGETS & TOYS

Tech enthusiasts can find amazing prices on home electronics and appliances at ECity, Emax, Grand Stores Digital, Harman House, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, and Virgin Megastore. Those seeking gifts for little ones can find great offers at Petit Bateau, Mamas & Papas, Baby Shop, Carter's, Five Little Ducks and Little Angels, amongst many more.

FIND FOOTWEAR, ACCESSORIES, SPORTS, WATCHES & JEWELLERY DEALS

The best prices on those perfect pieces to finish an outfit can be found at Geox, Accessorize, Al Futtaim Watches & Jewellery, Foot Locker, Coach, Kipling, and Rivoli, amongst lots of others.

WORLD-CLASS MALLS

All these bargains and more are waiting to be discovered at Al Khawaneej Walk, BurJuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Mirdif, Circle Mall, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nakheel Mall, Oasis Center, The Beach JBR, The Outlet Village, Wafi and many more.

For more information, visit the 3 Day Super Sale website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

