With 33 international pavilions already confirmed, World Health Expo in Dubai and World Health Expo Labs in Dubai, the co-timed flagship events, are expected to welcome more than 270,000 professional visits from 180 countries and over 4,800 exhibitors

Dubai will be transformed into a city-wide global hub for healthcare from 9-13 February 2026, with WHX in Dubai, formerly Arab Health, taking place at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), and WHX Labs in Dubai, formerly Medlab Middle East, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: World Health Expo (WHX) in Dubai, formerly Arab Health, and World Health Expo Labs in Dubai, previously Medlab Middle East, will welcome the largest international gathering of health professionals ever when the event returns to Dubai in 2026, making the city a global healthcare hub from 9-13 February 2026.

With both events taking place simultaneously in 2026, more than 270,000 professional visits from 180 countries and over 4,800 exhibitors will descend on Dubai, where they will have the opportunity to visit WHX in Dubai at its new Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) home in Expo City Dubai from 9-12 February, as well as the chance to take part in WHX Labs in Dubai, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026 and will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-13 February.

Both events have already attracted unprecedented interest from the global healthcare sector, with China, Germany, the US, the UK, and Korea committed to expanding their presence by increasing the size of their country pavilions compared to 2025. This has resulted in a 12% year-over-year increase in floor space across both WHX in Dubai and WHX Labs in Dubai.

Alongside them will be Croatia, Luxembourg, and Indonesia, which will be making their country pavilion debuts. Meanwhile, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Taiwan will make a welcome return in 2026. A host of leading companies have also confirmed their attendance at WHX in Dubai, including Philips, GE Healthcare, Siemens, Draegerwerk, United Imaging, and American Hospital, amongst others.

From a WHX Labs in Dubai perspective, Beckman Coulter, Pure Lab, Snibe, Sysmex, and Leader Healthcare are just some of the market leaders showcasing their latest innovations within the sector.

Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets, said: “The expansion we are witnessing from countries such as China, Germany, the US, the UK, and Korea, each bringing their largest presence to date, together with the debut of pavilions from Croatia, Luxembourg, and Indonesia, reflects the extraordinary global momentum behind WHX in Dubai and WHX Labs in Dubai, and the value exhibitors place on these events.

“This diversity of participation illustrates how the world’s healthcare community is converging in Dubai to connect ideas, exchange expertise, and forge partnerships that will influence the industry for years to come.

“As Dubai becomes a city-wide stage for healthcare, the dialogue that takes place here will inform the future of our industry and inspire lasting impact on patient care and system transformation across continents.”

According to recent reports by research-firm Research and Markets, the global healthcare services market is experiencing strong growth, with an expected value of US$ 9.25 trillion by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.4%. That growth is projected to propel the market past US$ 11.2 trillion by 2029, as demand for medical services, diagnostics, infrastructure, insurance, and regulatory frameworks continues to increase.

Simultaneously, the healthcare analytics market, which is increasingly central to labs, diagnostics, and hospital operations, is also expanding. Research from MarketsandMarkets outlines the value at approximately US$ 44.8 billion in 2024 to over US$ 133.1 billion by 2029, with growth rates exceeding 20% year-on-year as firms and institutions seek better data-driven insights.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, WHX in Dubai will feature nine product sectors spanning medical devices, imaging, diagnostics, and healthcare infrastructure, alongside six CME-accredited conferences, four certified boot camps, and three dedicated stages for disruptive ideas, scientific breakthroughs, and global thought leadership.

Meanwhile, WHX Labs in Dubai will shine a spotlight on the latest laboratory innovations under the banner of ‘25 Years of Laboratory Innovation: Uniting Communities for Better Health’ and through eight product pillars, two new clinician conferences, and the 25th Annual Laboratory Management and Medicine Congress, featuring more than 250 international speakers as part of eight CME-accredited scientific conference tracks.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit worldhealthexpo.com/en/healthcareweek.html.

About World Health Expo

World Health Expo (WHX) unifies Informa's healthcare events globally to enhance connection and collaboration under a single brand. By integrating each event within the Informa Markets Healthcare portfolio, WHX seeks to increase their influence, encouraging greater innovation, stronger connections, and transformative progress within the healthcare ecosystem.

Born from the legacy of Arab Health, WHX in Dubai is more than a meeting point; it’s the catalyst for global investment, cross-border collaboration, and the next wave of healthcare innovation. As the world converges in Dubai, WHX becomes the stage where game-changing partnerships are forged, and the future of healthcare is accelerated. This is where progress begins, and the world takes notice.

WHX Labs in Dubai is the region’s leading platform for laboratory innovation, diagnostics, and scientific discovery. Bringing together global experts, suppliers, and healthcare professionals, it’s where the future of lab technology is accelerated, and where the next breakthroughs in patient care begin.

WHX in Dubai will be held from 9-12 February at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) in Expo City Dubai. WHX Labs in Dubai will be held from 10-13 February at DWTC.

