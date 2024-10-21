Friends and families can take their pick from immersive cultural experiences, captivating theatrical performances, mesmerising musical performances, free-to-attend community events, and much more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai is gearing up to dazzle this Festival of Lights with a packed programme of delightful Diwali entertainment and spectacular celebrations set to unite all communities across the city from 25 October to 7 November 2024. Residents and visitors should mark their calendars for immersive cultural experiences, laughter-filled comedy, soulful musical tributes, thrilling theatre productions, free-to-attend community events, and much more.

Specially curated by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the not-to-be-missed calendar of Diwali events will immerse friends and families in the joyous spirit of the season - bringing endless wonder and joy for all.

SPECTACULAR FIREWORKS

A series of mesmerising fireworks displays will light up the night skies this Diwali, celebrating a spectacular start to the festivities. Families and friends can watch thrilling fireworks at two of the city’s best-loved family destinations: Al Seef on 25 October, and Global Village on 25-26 October and 1-2 November - both at 9pm.

FREE-TO-ATTEND FAMILY EXPERIENCES

A not-to-be-missed highlight of this year’s celebrations is Noor - Festival of Lights, which will be hosted at Al Seef from 25-27 October, produced by leading Indian Festival curator and production company TeamWork Arts. Promising the perfect evening out, the three-day cultural fair will immerse the city into the magic of Diwali through stunning lights, artistic expressions, interactive experiences, and grand performances - all set against the backdrop of mesmerising Diwali décor and captivating fireworks in Al Seef’s vibrant lifestyle destination where Dubai’s past and present merge. An enchanting experience awaits everyone, with vibrant puppets’ processions, theatre shows, poetry recitations, musical performances, stand-up comedy, painting and design workshops, traditional Indian delicacies, and so much more spread across the 1.8-kilometre promenade. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore Al Seef’s vast array of experiences including a traditional souk and alleyways filled with charming restaurants, boutiques, and attractions.

Another standout cultural event will be Deepavali Utsav 2024, scheduled for 26 October at Etisalat Academy, Dubai. This vibrant celebration will bring an evening filled with tradition and joy to families across the city, with Indian folk dance performances and a lively funfair with exciting games, rides, and activities for all ages. The event will also offer a delightful array of Indian delicacies from food stalls, ensuring a rich festive atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

DIWALI MARKETS

Global Village will host a magical Diwali celebration from 28 October to 3 November, bringing endless family fun for everyone with vibrant Rangoli art painting, lively performances on the Main Stage, and spectacular fireworks. The Festival of Lights Market, presented by India Pavilion, promises an unforgettable Diwali shopping experience for everyone. At the same time, extensive dining options will spotlight India’s finest culinary delights, from traditional street food at the Indian Chaat Bazaar to fine dining at several restaurants. Entry tickets are available via the Global Village mobile app, website, or on-site ticketing booths.

A grand spectacle of family fun and festive delights awaits friends and families at Deep Utsav 2024 on 27 October. Hosted at Glendale International School, Oud Metha, this vibrant celebration will be packed with dazzling entertainment and thrilling activities for all ages and communities. Families can dive into fun-filled games, exciting competitions, and interactive kids’ activities. The festival also promises non-stop entertainment with live DJ, Dhol Tasha drummers, and energetic dance performances. Guests will also be able to indulge in a variety of food and festive stalls offering delectable treats and unique finds, ensuring the festive atmosphere is as lively as it is delicious.

Shoppers can enjoy an exclusive Diwali shopping experience on 26 October at the Diwali Fiesta Exhibition at Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers - Hotel & Residence, and discover an exciting range of festive wear, jewellery, accessories and handbags, home decor, skincare, handicrafts and more.

Also on 26 October, DoubleTree by Hilton M Square will host one of the biggest events for fashion designers, jewellery designers, and home decor as part of the Diwali Edit - Fashion & Luxury Exhibition.

SIDE-SPLITTING COMEDY

Fans of comedy can look forward to the return of Romesh Ranganathan to Dubai this Diwali, with a brand-new show examining the human condition. The leading UK stand-up comedian will bring his sharp wit and observational humour to Coca-Cola Arena for one night only on 25 October, promising a night of riotous laughter, introspection, and no real answers.

MESMERISING MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Music lovers can embark on a mesmerising musical journey with The Unforgettables, a soulful tribute to the legendary Late Jagjit Singh, who dedicated his life to elevating Indian music to new heights. The concert series is running until 26 October at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, where the incredibly talented Tauseef Akhtar - a devoted disciple personally trained by Jagjit Singh himself - is bringing the maestro’s greatest hits to life.

THRILLING THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS

Theatre enthusiasts can look forward to Meera: Echoes of Love, a captivating performance blending dance, theatre, and music coming to Dubai British School, Jumeirah Park on 26 October. Featuring seventy local artists, the production will celebrate the strength of women and the deep emotions tied to love and devotion.

India’s renowned theatre thriller "Ashvin Gidwani's Barff" will head to Zabeel Theatre on 8 November, inviting fans to step into the heart of suspense. Written, directed, and performed by the acclaimed Saurabh Shukla, the award-winning actor from the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, the captivating play will leave everyone on the edge of their seats with every twist and turn.

Festival of Lights 2024 is supported by strategic partners including Al Seef, AW Rostamani Group, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), and talabat.

Visit the Festival of Lights website and @DubaiFestivals on social media channels for more information.

