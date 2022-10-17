The Chamber’s Azerbaijan and China offices coordinated bilateral meetings with visiting delegates and pubic and private sector stakeholders in the UAE.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, organised a total of 110 bilateral meetings between visiting business leaders from India, China, Eurasia and Ethiopia during GITEX Global 2022.

GITEX Global 2022 provided an ideal platform for the visiting delegates to learn about Dubai’s economy, business environment and explore business opportunities emerging in the technology and digital economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem, in addition to meeting with their UAE counterparts to discuss concrete business prospects.

The trade delegation from Ethiopia was joined by 31 companies, 15 of which exhibited at the trade show, while 16 companies joined business meetings with representatives from Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund and the Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Campus (Dtec). The visiting delegates represent a variety of sectors including agricultural technology, e-commerce, financial technology, health and hospitality.

The delegation led by the Chamber’s representative office in India included 11 investors who previously invested in 700 startup companies with total investments ranging between $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. The delegates met with the representatives from Dubai Digital Authority, Emirates NBD, Dubai Future Foundation, Dtec and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, among other industry stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan office organised 28 meetings for companies from Eurasian markets at GITEX Global 2022, where they connected with business executives from DP World and Mashreq Bank, as well as Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy.

In addition, the China office supported Chinese electronic vehicle manufacturer XPeng’s participation at the trade show and worked with the company to host the first public test fight of its flying car.

-Ends-

About:

Dubai International Chamber one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The Chamber has a mandate to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s ambition to increase Dubai’s foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026

www.dubaichambers.com

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com