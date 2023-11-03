Empire Aviation Group, the Dubai-based provider of integrated private aviation solutions with aircraft management, sales, charter and CAMO services, is supporting Dubai Airshow 2023 with a dedicated pavilion at the show. The company will meet aircraft owners, charter customers, partners and aviation officials during the course of the event and deliver a very positive message about the prospects for the regional private aviation industry.

Empire Aviation operates one of the Middle East's most extensive managed fleets of business jets across key regions for private aviation (Middle East, USA, Europe, Africa, and Far East). The company provides owners with a choice of aircraft registries (UAE and San Marino) private registries (Cayman Islands), and an aircraft sales representative in the USA. Empire Aviation Group is also the authorised Independent Sales Representative (ISR) for Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation in India.

As a global private aviation enterprise, the team of 130 aviation specialists provides a wide range of integrated aviation services for aircraft owners and charter clients, and personalised customer services. Empire Aviation's unique ability to integrate all facets of private aviation – sales, management, operations, and charter – is what sets the company apart and enables the team to deliver a rewarding experience to aircraft owners. The key is selecting the right aircraft and entrusting its management to experienced professionals who can safeguard its value through the appropriate ownership model.

Each of the company’s aircraft owner business models offers unique advantages - comprehensive management, revenue generation, expert maintenance supervision, or access to private jet travel.

According to Paras P. Dhamecha, Managing Director of Empire Aviation, the Middle East is among the fastest-growing aviation markets and the evolution of private aviation has seen a significant surge in recent years, thanks to its unparalleled flexibility, convenience, and privacy.

“Many people have had their first taste of private flying and continue to use private aircraft as charter clients or owners. We remain highly optimistic about the future of our industry, as we see private aviation coming of age.

“2023 has been exceptional for Empire Aviation with strong performances across aircraft sales and charter bookings. We see sustained international interest in all our services – aircraft management, aircraft sales, charter, and CAMO – from various sectors, including individuals and families, corporates, and government entities.

“Our goal is to continue expanding our model globally ensuring aircraft owners enjoy all the advantages of private aviation, while collaborating with a trusted aviation expert advisor and partner. However, our roots remain firmly planted in Dubai and the UAE, where we are currently developing a new private aviation facility at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South. We are thrilled to be investing in the future of private aviation with this new facility, which supports MBRAH’s vision to make Dubai the aviation capital of the world.”

On Dubai Airshow:

“The Dubai Air Show serves as a fantastic stage to introduce the company and our team both to regional and international industry players. Private aviation is built on professional-personal relationships and trust, and so the opportunity to meet our owners, charter clients and aviation partners face to face is very important. Of course, the show also provides the perfect opportunity to connect with new people and companies, while also sharing our unique story.”

Latest developments at Empire Aviation:

Recent additions to the managed fleet include a Boeing Business Jet (BBJ), offering more flexibility and options to serve a broader range of clients and charter customers.

The charter fleet continues to evolve and as a charter broker, Empire Aviation can arrange aircraft charters worldwide and collaborate with partners through its Luxury Partner programme (including leading hotels at top destinations) to craft the ultimate luxury leisure experience.

The demand for charters remains strong, with a growing interest in longer leasing periods. Clients often request repeat charters for the same aircraft, favouring a specific business jet and its familiar crew members.

Empire Aviation continues to invest in the latest technology developments available to the industry, from the latest satellite communication systems for onboard Wi-Fi capabilities to software technology enhancements for ground and flight operations.

