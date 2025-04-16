Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai is set to unite the global AI ecosystem and advance its future-readiness during a bold exploration of how artificial intelligence is reshaping our world at Dubai AI Week, taking place April 21 to 25.

The inaugural event will bring together over 10,000 participants, AI pioneers and policymakers from 100 countries to explore AI’s transformative role in business, governance, and society.

Featuring global championships, high-level summits, hackathons and an expo zone, the Week will set the stage for the future of global AI innovation.

With collaboration being integral to the success of the global AI landscape, the event joins forces with key government entities, global tech organisations and industry pioneers including Meta, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Gartner, OpenAI, Swift, Nvidia, Palantir, Cohere, and ElevenLabs.

The week opens with the AI Retreat on April 21, a closed-door gathering of global AI leaders, policymakers, and industry experts focusing on shaping AI strategies and governance frameworks.

The Dubai Assembly for AI takes place on April 21–24, where global policymakers, CEOs, and academics will shape AI’s evolving role in economies and societies.

The Global Prompt Engineering Championship will bring together leading AI practitioners to compete for a $272,000 prize pool during two days of challenges on April 22–23. Finalists will go head-to-head in four categories: Art, Video, Gaming, and Coding, showcasing their expertise in AI-driven content creation.

Advancing AI policy and governance, the Machines Can See Summit on April 23–24 will convene over 1000 participants, 20 keynotes, and expert-led discussions under the theme ‘Good AI: Making the World a Safer Place’. It will be one of the region’s most influential AI policy and ethics forums.

The Dubai AI Festival 2025 on April 23–24 will bring together 5,000 attendees, 500 investors, and 100 exhibitors under the theme ‘Enabling Digital Economies’. The festival will connect AI leaders, investors, and decision-makers to drive AI-powered transformations across industries, fostering collaboration, investment, and the unveiling of pioneering AI projects that will redefine the digital economy.

Beyond industry discussions and competitions, the Week will also focus on advancing AI literacy among students and educators through the AI Week in Schools, running April 21–25. The initiative, taking place across schools in Dubai, aims to equip future generations with fundamental AI skills.

