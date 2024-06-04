The retreat is organized by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and the National Program for Artificial Intelligence.



Attendees will address key challenges in the field of AI, including policy, talent, digital infrastructure, finance, and research.



Roundtables will focus on four key themes: Funding & Financial, Infrastructure, Data Enablement, and Talent Development.



Held at the Museum of the Future on 11 June and will include sessions, workshops, and roundtables.



HE Omar AlOlama: "Under the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid and the directives of Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai has developed a comprehensive plan to accelerate the adoption of AI applications, establishing itself as a global AI hub."



Dubai-UAE: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, the “AI Retreat” is set to host AI experts from the government, private sector and global tech giant on Tuesday, 11th of June at the Museum of the Future.



Organized by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and in collaboration with the National Program for Artificial Intelligence, the “AI Retreat” is the first event held under the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI) and is set to achieve its objectives.



The event brings together over 1000 AI experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss the various challenges and opportunities presented by AI locally and globally and contribute to laying the foundational strategies of AI adoption across all sectors.



The event will host key sessions, panel discussions, specialized workshops, and high-profile roundtable discussions centered around 4 key themes, including Funding & Financial, Infrastructure, Data Enablement, and Talent Development.



The gathering aims to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global AI hub, building a better future for humanity. It facilitates direct and open communication between leadership and the public and private sectors, who will share goals, creative ideas, innovative projects, best practices, and success stories to inspire progress in the field.



His Excellency Omar Sultan AlOlama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of DFF, underlined the importance of identifying AI opportunities early and accelerating the development of solutions that contribute to a better future for economies and societies. He also noted that the UAE was among the first countries to adopt national initiatives around AI adoption and development.



His Excellency added: “Under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives and supervision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Dubai has developed a comprehensive, flexible plan to accelerate the adoption of AI applications, establishing Dubai as a global AI hub.”



AlOlama concluded: “The AI Retreat provides an integrated set of pillars to position Dubai as a global destination for AI innovations that drive development, support the digital economy, and enhance the nation’s readiness for the future.”



His Excellency noted that the UAE has become a leader in facilitating international partnerships to unlock the potential of AI. In line with this convening role, the AI Retreat will bring stakeholders together to shape and develop future strategies that harness the potential of AI.



In April, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed launched DUB.AI, which focuses on unlocking the power of technology to enhance the quality of life. The plan has a strong focus on AI governance and its deployment in vital sectors to enhance both the society and economy.



The plan aims to provide an optimal ecosystem for AI companies and global talent by offering a business-friendly environment. DUB.AI aims to accelerate the adoption of AI applications, which will support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by contributing AED 100 billion annually to Dubai's economy by boosting the digital economy and increasing productivity by 50 percent.



For more information on AI Retreat, kindly visit the website: https://retreat.dub.ai/en/

