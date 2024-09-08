Doha, Qatar: Geekend, Qatar’s premier pop culture event by Doha Film Institute, is more than just a tribute to contemporary culture; it's an immersive experience that will captivate every attendee, sparking creativity and connection.

Taking place from September 12 to 14 at the Geekdom Building on Lusail Boulevard, the event offers a unique platform for local talents to showcase their passion for pop culture through engaging and inspiring experiences. The latest edition of Geekend features a variety of floor activations, including the ever-popular Geekdom Market, exciting games, an eSports tournament, competitions, as well as stage programmes and special events. Daily passes are available for just 20 QAR, granting access to a world of creativity, community and fandom.

Abdulla Al Mosallam, Chief Administrative Officer of Doha Film Institute, and Founder of Geekdom said: “We’re excited to bring back a new edition of Geekend with a diverse line-up of activities to appeal to all members of the family. This edition will once again offer both fresh experiences and the return of popular favourites, bringing together our entire community of creatives, innovators, and fans alike. From the latest tech and gaming to art and storytelling, there's something for everyone to enjoy, and I can't wait to see the energy and passion it inspires in all of us."

The Geekend Lounge provides a welcoming space for visitors and geeks to relax and enjoy the atmosphere. Meanwhile, the Geekend Market gives creatives, including character designers, concept artists, storyboard artists, and fan artists, the opportunity to display their talents, interact with the community, and sell their work.

The three-day extravaganza offers a range of engaging activities, including competitive board games, the Geekdom Side Quests, and an area dedicated to games for all ages and skill levels, run by Majlis Shabab and GAG. Geekend’s popular Escape Game returns with a race against time in ‘Tokyo Mystery’.

Adding excitement to the event, gaming enthusiasts can join eSports tournaments showcasing top titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, EA FC 24, League of Legends, and Rocket League. Victorious players will be rewarded with fantastic prizes, including cash and vouchers. with a total value of over 60,000 QAR. Geekend’s partners include Store 974, Snoonu, and Raw'a, with Iloveqatar as the media partner.

Geekend’s spectacular stage programme will feature the popular Karaoke nights and Open Gaming Challenge, presented by Tawar Games and developed by local game developer Khalifa, where audience members can participate in a series of challenges from local games, such as the Jumbo: Jewel of Realms Challenge. The stage programme also features events organised by Nakama, including trivia competitions.

Another new special highlight is the Snoonu Hackathon, where participants are challenged to create a piece of art unveiling its theme on the first day of Geekend. The winners of this competition will be selected by a panel.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit https://www.dohafilminstitute.com/nowplaying/geekend