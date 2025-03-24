HVACR World will bring together professionals, innovators and regulators from across the globe to capitalize on the opportunities in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA)

The event will facilitate discussions on smart cities, green buildings and sustainability, supporting the region’s transition to next-generation air systems

The event will take place from 24-27 November 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, covering high growth sectors like construction, logistics, healthcare and food & beverage

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The HVACR industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from $10.4 billion in 2023 to $18.4 billion by 2032 (Source: Expert Market Research). Driven by rapid urbanization and the increasing focus on climate change and retrofit projects, the demand for energy-efficient HVACR solutions is surging across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA). In order to accelerate the industry’s progressive demand, dmg events is launching HVACR World from 24-27 November 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, endorsed by the AHRI.

The event will be co-located with Big 5 Global, which for 45 years has been the region’s most influential construction event, bringing together industry leaders to drive innovation and progress. Today, it has expanded beyond construction to become the annual global meeting point for the entire built environment. Supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Big 5 Global attracts over 85,000 participants and 2,800 exhibitors from over 165 countries, creating a powerful global hub for business, knowledge exchange and cross-sector collaboration.

Building on this strong foundation, HVACR World will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, regulators and innovators from high-demand sectors like construction, healthcare, logistics and food & beverage to drive energy-efficient climate solutions across MEASA and tackle the region’s most pressing climate control challenges. With a dedicated focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, HVACR World will provide a platform to discuss policies, technologies and strategies that align with net zero commitments, with targets set as early as 2030, and the growing demand for advanced HVACR solutions.

Commenting on the launch of the new event, Matt Denton, President, dmg events said: “The MEASA region’s $9 trillion construction project pipeline presents significant opportunities for the HVACR industry, as both new and existing facilities increasingly demand advanced, energy-efficient climate control solutions. With the launch of HVACR World, dmg events is creating a premier event that connects global industry leaders with these high-growth markets, driving innovation and sustainability in climate control technologies. The endorsement from AHRI further strengthens the event’s proposition, reinforcing its role as a key meeting point for industry stakeholders committed to shaping the future of HVACR in the region.”

Denton added: “Endorsed by AHRI, the largest manufacturing association with expertise in standardization and policy, and dmg events’ track record of delivering world-class industry exhibitions, HVACR World aligns with sustainability goals and regional policies, adding value for exhibitors who can showcase their contributions to carbon reduction and energy efficiency.”

Emphasizing the need for an event dedicated to the HVACR industry, Nabil Shahin, Managing Director, AHRI, said: "With HVAC systems accounting for up to 70% of electricity use in GCC residential buildings and new regulations increasing MEP standards, the industry must accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient solutions. Endorsing the HVACR World event, organized by dmg events, strengthens industry collaboration, providing a platform to align with evolving policies, explore advanced technologies and drive sustainable progress across the MEASA region.”

Accelerating sustainability and energy efficiency in HVACR

With heating and cooling accounting for 40% of the global energy-related carbon emissions (Source: IRENA), the need for energy-efficient and sustainable climate control solutions has never been greater. As regional governments intensify efforts toward net zero commitments, the HVACR sector is under increasing pressure to innovate.

HVACR World will spotlight the latest advancements in smart climate control, digital monitoring and next-generation refrigerant technologies, positioning the event at the centre of the HVACR industry-wide transformation.

In addition to serving as the meeting point of the HVACR industry, the event will feature dedicated content programmes promoting knowledge exchange, live product demonstrations, sector meetings, the annual Convening HVAC Leaders Meeting and networking opportunities, with discussions and technical workshops will focus on energy-efficient cooling, smart HVACR systems and regulatory developments, providing insights into the latest industry advancements. Covering the full spectrum of climate control and refrigeration technologies, the exhibition will showcase the latest in air conditioning equipment, alternative energy equipment, building services engineering (BSE), indoor air quality solutions, refrigeration & cooling systems, air flow & ventilation, building automation, climate control & smart devices, heat exchangers, pumps & equipment, plumbing products & technologies and tools, instruments & software.

With the region’s ambitious sustainability goals and expanding construction and infrastructure pipeline, HVACR World will play a central role in accelerating the adoption of advanced, energy-efficient technologies that are essential for a greener, more resilient future.

-Ends-

About HVACR World

HVACR World is the premier event dedicated to advancing energy-efficient and sustainable climate control solutions across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA). Organized by dmg events and endorsed by the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), the event will attract over 8,000 visitors and 200 exhibitors, showcasing the latest advancements in air conditioning, heating, refrigeration and air quality solutions.

Co-located with Big 5 Global, Heavy, Totally Concrete, Marble & Stone World, Urban Design & Landscape, Windows, Doors & Facades, LiveableCitiesX, Future FM and GeoWorld, HVACR World provides a unique opportunity for professionals to engage in high-level discussions, discover next-generation solutions and build business connections that support the region’s net zero ambitions and growing infrastructure demands. For more information, visit https://www.hvacr-world.com/.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of information services. Our mission is to accelerate business by connecting the right communities, driving growth, innovation and progress across industries.

With a global footprint spanning more than 25 countries and over 115 large-scale events annually, dmg events is a trusted global leader in the industry. Attracting more than 425,000 professionals and delegates each year, we deliver world-class events across multiple sectors including construction, hospitality, interiors, energy, coatings, entertainment, food & beverage and transportation.

With 13 offices worldwide, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore and India, dmg events maintains a local presence to better serve our customers and build stronger relationships. Our continued growth is a testament to our ability to geo-adapt strong brands, form mutually beneficial partnerships and align our events with market demands. Flagship events like Big 5 Global, ADIPEC, Gastech, EGYPES, The Hotel Show, INDEX and The Saudi Food Show are industry-defining events that drive transformation.

For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).