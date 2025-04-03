DJIBOUTI City, Djibouti -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The second edition of the Djibouti Forum will bring together important leaders in finance and business from over 50 countries to help kickstart a new era for investment in a fast moving and changing global order.

Hosted by the Fonds Souverain de Djibouti (Sovereign Wealth Fund of Djibouti), this exclusive gathering has been designed to catalyse investments across Africa while highlighting the Horn of Africa's crucial role as a driver of regional growth and development.

This two-day Forum will discuss how future economic megatrends will impact the continent as well as bringing together leaders from several development banks to discuss the increasingly important role of African multilateral development banks and how to leverage their balance sheets to drive greater growth.

“The objective of the Djibouti Forum is to connect Africa’s financial and business community and guide it in seizing the continent’s unique and growing commercial and investment opportunities” stated Dr. Slim Feriani, CEO of the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Djibouti. “Djibouti being at the intersection of Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, is the right strategic partner to facilitate partnerships for our region’s growth and development.” Through the visionary leadership of Djibouti’s President, the Forum serves as a dynamic platform for a broad dialogue to help leaders address key shifts that will impact investment flows.

The event is set to host financiers managing over $2 trillion in assets under management, with strong participation from sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, and leading development finance institutions, including the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), the African Development Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the African Finance Corporation, the Trade and Development Bank, and Afreximbank. The Forum expects 50 speakers and 400 international and regional high-level delegates to drive impactful discussions and meaningful collaborations.

Distinguished speakers include Sidi Ould Tah, President, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Solomon Quaynor, Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization, AfDB, Admassu Tadesse, President and Managing Director, Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB), Aminu Umar-Sadiq, CEO of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Bahruz Bahramov, Deputy CEO, State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Miguel Azevedo, Managing Director Vice-Chair, Investment Banking Middle East & Africa, Citigroup, Lionel Zinsou, Former Prime Minister of Benin and Co-founder, SouthBridge, Acha Leke, Senior Partner & Chairman, McKinsey & Company, Africa, Carlos Lopes, Honorary Professor, Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town, Tidjane Thiam, Former CEO at Prudential and Credit Suisse, Executive Chairman of Freedom Acquisition Corporation, Thierno-Habib Hann, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Shelter Afrique and Hassan Jaber, Chief Executive Officer, Axian Telecom.

Participants can access the full agenda directly on the Djibouti Forum website and follow live discussions from African Business social media platforms.

