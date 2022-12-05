United Arab Emirates: The Embassy of Lithuania in the UAE announced that on the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) 2022 on the 6th to 8th of December at ADNEC Hall 7, C25, Emirati and other UAE residents can experience first-hand the innovative, high-quality, and organic Lithuanian products as 14 Lithuanian companies of Food and Beverages will be presented on the event.

Lithuania is located in Northern Europe, where the climate is neither too hot nor too cold for growing quality produce at scale. With more than a third of its territory covered by forests, Lithuania boasts clean air and sources of natural groundwater. The country’s natural advantages and tech prowess come together and open doors to exceptional possibilities in agriculture and food production.

Ambassador of Lithuania to the UAE, HE Ramūnas Davidonis, said “As the 30th anniversary between Lithuania and the UAE commenced on the last 16th of October, the sky is the limit for taking bilateral trade to the next level, especially in the agricultural and innovational sectors. Aside from UAE being known as a center for business and innovation, the country also supports progressive and healthy fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs).”

During the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) 2022, 14 food producers from Lithuania will be presented at their exhibition stand such as AUGA group, the largest European organic food producer from field to shelf; Cerera foods, JSC, a breakfast cereal manufacturer founded 27 years ago; Chazz, first adults only potato chips in the world; Ekko, Lithuania’s largest producer of organic cold-pressed Canola oil and rapeseed cake, operating no harm to the environment; Grainmore, one of the biggest modern oat and granola producers in Northern Europe; Taitau, company the produces high quality and natural chocolates with touch of Lithuanian chocolate traditions; OMG Bubble Tea, is an experienced food and drinks production company rooted from Lithuania offering a ready-to-go and unique bubble tea; Orivego, offers natural and nutritious, plant-based products for people with active lifestyle; Startuper’s Smoothies, an organic smoothie manufacter based in Lithuania; Straikas, the largest producer of natural birch sap throughout Europe with a brand Sip Sap and which distributed in more than 20 countries around the globe; Super Garden, a freeze-dried brand delivering the most innovative and distinctive products; Varėnos pienelis, a promising and fast growing company that offers tasty and healthy dairy products; Wezoop, a start-up venture developing a healthy ageing food with aim to to create products with daily dose of different vitamins and supplements; and 7IN – 7 Ievos namai, an original producer of herbal teas, handmade jams and spreads, raw honey and exclusive spices.

HE Ramūnas Davidonis added, “Lithuania indeed has a lot to offer. Lithuanian food quality is exemplary, fostering stable and reliable food for its country and diplomatic partners.”

-Ends-