Dubai, UAE: Demonstrating its commitment to youth empowerment, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) hosted a graduation ceremony at its Campus for Occupational and Academic Development to honour participants of the 2025 Summer Training Programme. Emirati high school pupils and university students were presented with certificates of appreciation and awards to celebrate their successful completion of the programme.

The month-long summer training programme, which was held at a number of DEWA branches and centres, focused on instilling in young Emiratis a strong foundation in professional conduct and workplace ethics, in line with the UAE’s laws and regulations. Participants also explored the principles of 3D printing and gained first-hand exposure to DEWA’s technical, engineering and professional departments – deepening their understanding of operational practices.

“We are committed to empowering Emirati youths and encouraging them to learn and develop continuously. We have adopted a solid approach to attracting and engaging Emirati youths, honing their cognitive and practical abilities and skills, unleashing their potential and motivating them to innovate and acquire the future skills necessary to flexibly navigate the job market and its requirements. This supports the knowledge economy and empowers them to play their essential role in building and advancing the UAE and consolidating the country's position at the forefront of global sustainability efforts,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, said: “We are committed to providing programmes and initiatives that address trends and areas that will develop young people's expertise in government work, enabling them to keep pace with the latest technologies and innovate sustainable solutions, in addition to meeting their aspirations and ensuring the continuation of the path of prosperity and development.”

This year's summer training programme featured a series of lectures and awareness sessions aimed at enhancing young Emiratis’ preparedness for the future. Participants praised DEWA's efforts to cultivate a capable and impactful generation that is equipped to lead responsibly and drive innovation across all fields.