Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Government Enablement (DGE) and its affiliate entity has announced the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with key technology players at GITEX Global 2023, all aimed at driving the Emirate’s progress towards digital transformation and in alignment with the theme of the 2023 Abu Dhabi government pavilion - ‘Leading the Digital Future of the Abu Dhabi Government.’

His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement, said: “The agreements with these technology leaders are set to bolster our efforts to shape the future of digital government services in Abu Dhabi, and we look forward to many years of fruitful relationships that will undoubtedly benefit the citizens and residents of our Emirate.”

The agreements addressed various aspects of the Abu Dhabi Government’s digital ecosystem:

Synchronisation of services between government entities was the aim of an agreement signed between DGE and tech giant Microsoft, while an agreement with RationalTech focused on implementing an automated solution for procurement committee meetings to enable automatic capture of minutes and voting.

DGE focused on email security via its agreement with TrendMicro, relating to the implementation of consolidated and centralised security gateways to protect all Abu Dhabi government entities against email-based threats.

An agreement between DGE and Intalio also focused on communication, with the partnership encompassing the implementation of a multi-tenant capable solution enabling Abu Dhabi government entities to manage their correspondence in a centralised yet secure platform while preserving access privileges, data separation and privacy.

Meanwhile, DGE’s agreement with ePAM is set to provide an accessible, standardised landing platform for human capital-related information across government entities, allowing for the display of key information in a user-friendly manner.

DGE’s agreement with ServiceNow, part of KPMG, will provide a shared government enterprise service management platform for DGE. In addition, the agreement with Chainsys will see a comprehensive data assessment and integration with target systems in procurement, human capital management, finance and capital projects.

His Excellency Fahed Salem Al Kayyoomi, Undersecretary of DGE, said: “Collaboration plays a pivotal role in enabling the ongoing digital transformation of the Abu Dhabi Government. The partnerships we have signed at GITEX Global 2023 will enable streamlined processes and collaborative problem-solving methodologies, setting the standard for the highest levels of efficiency in government service delivery.”

In addition to the DGE MoUs, the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD), a DGE affiliate entity, signed partnerships with Abu Dhabi Chamber and Ministry of Education to achieve organisational transformation and data integration, respectively. SCAD also cemented agreements with G42 and IBM, with the two entities collaborating to present a transformative solution to DGE to ensure unified data management, a forward-looking data strategy, and a partnership with Presight AI Technologies LLC to apply artificial intelligence in data management.

Several agreements related to the latest version of the Abu Dhabi Government Services Unified Platform, TAMM, were also signed, adding numerous features, functionalities and services to the platform. Partnerships were signed with Salik; the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP); Etisalat; du; Shory; Tencent; and ADNOC City Gas Services.

