Dubai, UAE – The rapidly evolving world of technical diving is set to take centre stage at the Deep Dive Dubai Tech Summit 2024, from 17-20 October 2024. The summit aims to connect divers, educators, and innovators in one of the most specialised diving events in the Middle East.

Technical diving is witnessing growing interest globally, driven by advancements in equipment and increased demand for deeper, longer, and more challenging dives. Mohammad Javad, Executive Vice President of Shamal Leisure at Shamal Holding noted, “The Deep Dive Dubai Tech Summit is more than just a showcase of the latest advancements in technical diving. It's a global platform for the diving community to collaborate, innovate, and explore the limits of what's possible underwater. At Shamal Leisure, we are dedicated to supporting initiatives like this, which combine adventure with safety and sustainability, reinforcing Dubai's position as a world leader in extreme sports and technical diving. Deep Dive Dubai is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering transformative experiences that resonate with divers and adventure seekers worldwide.”

The global diving tourism market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to soar to $16.9 billion by 2032[1]. As interest in diving continues to expand, particularly in advanced technical diving, the Deep Dive Dubai Tech Summit arrives at a pivotal moment for the industry. Positioned to play a key role in shaping the future of the field, the summit will bring together experts and enthusiasts to explore the latest innovations and techniques.

The summit offers a unique chance to meet two leading underwater explorers, Jarrod Jablonski and Richard Lundgren. Jarrod, founder of Global Underwater Explorers and Director of Deep Dive Dubai, has over 30 years of experience and has led record-breaking expeditions in remote caves and oceans worldwide. Richard, co-founder of GUE and CEO of Ocean Discovery, has over 20 years of diving experience and has discovered more than 120 shipwrecks, including the M1 submarine and Spanish gold galleons. He also holds the North European cave penetration record.

Summit Highlights:

Focus on Industry Advancements: The summit will offer expert-led presentations on some of the most intriguing developments and technologies shaping the future of technical diving, including exploration projects, closed-circuit rebreather (CCR) technology, advancements in dive computer algorithms and decompression theory.

Hands-On Learning: A series of in-water workshops will provide participants with practical experience, enabling them to test new equipment and techniques such as twinset diving, CCR try dives, and advanced buoyancy control in a controlled environment.

Community Building: Meet some of the industry’s most experienced technical explorers and instructors from the local community, building relationships and exploring new opportunities to get the most out of your diving experiences.

Extensive Technical Experience: The Deep Dive Dubai team have accumulated well over 100 years of collective experience across tens of thousands of technical dives with world-record-setting cave dives, discovery of numerous new shipwrecks, and exploration projects in many of the world’s most remote locations.

These sessions will offer attendees a unique opportunity to learn directly from pioneers who are not only teaching but actively contributing to the evolution of technical diving.

In addition to presentations, the summit will feature immersive, in-water workshops, which are particularly relevant to divers looking to expand their skill set or make the switch to advanced diving equipment like CCR units. With limited spots available for these hands-on sessions, participants are encouraged to register early.

Register in advance to secure limited free spaces. In-water workshops are priced at AED 600, redeemable toward equipment or course purchases. Visit the Deep Dive Dubai website for more information and to book: www.deepdivedubai.com/summit

About Deep Dive Dubai

Deep Dive Dubai is the world’s most unique diving experience, the gateway for more people to begin, enhance and develop an underwater connection. Deep Dive Dubai’s sunken city theme combines exceptional facilities, expert staff, and the latest technology to create an extraordinary underwater encounter. It enables visitors to have fun whilst they build confidence, increase competence and explore new capacities in a setting unlike any other.

As a world-class academy dedicated to diving excellence Deep Dive Dubai is a place where everyone is welcome to come and experience an underwater state of mind, and be transported to another world of peace, harmony, and wonder.

Conveniently located in Nad Al Sheba, 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai and 25 minutes from DXB, Deep Dive Dubai is open seven days a week from 9 am to 6 pm. It offers a variety of experiences including discovery dives for first timers, scuba dives, freedives as well as diving courses and workshops.

Deep Dive Dubai’s 1,500 m2 facility includes changing rooms, prayer rooms, a gift shop, a diving shop, meeting rooms, and conference facilities able to accommodate up to 100 guests. Our onsite coffee bar and restaurant, provides a unique underground dining experience with views into the pool.

Deep Dive Dubai is the official distributor and retailer of premium diving equipment brands, including Suex, Santi, Halcyon and BLU3. Deep Dive Dubai offers a comprehensive range of high-performing technical gear, from Suex's Diving Propulsion Vehicles to Sant drysuits and heating systems. Customers can also find a vast selection of regulator systems, buoyancy compensators and dive lights from the distinguished manufacturer Halcyon, along with BLU3's innovative ultra-portable tankless and surface-supplied air (SSA) scuba dive systems. For more information about Deep Dive Dubai and its range of products, visit www.deepdivedubai.com.

[1] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/diving-tourism-market-A159086